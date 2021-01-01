Dr. Raphael Townshend is the Founder and CEO of Atomic AI, a biotechnology company harnessing cutting-edge machine learning and structural biology to unlock the next generation of RNA-targeted small molecule and RNA-based medicines. Since launching Atomic in 2021, he has raised $42 million and built a 26-person team spanning machine learning, chemistry, engineering, and biology. His research has appeared on the cover of Science, earned a Best Paper award at NeurIPS, and been published in Nature, Cell, and other top journals. He was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 for Science in 2023 and received the Biocom California Life Science Catalyst Award, recognizing his leadership and impact in the field. Outside Atomic, Dr. Townshend founded the first “Machine Learning in Structural Biology” workshop at NeurIPS. What began with just 10 attendees now draws over 600 participants annually from academia, industry, and pharma. Atomic AI continues to sponsor the event, helping foster a new community at the intersection of machine learning and biology. His contributions extend beyond company-building, reflecting a deep commitment to advancing the life sciences through interdisciplinary collaboration and community-building. Dr. Townshend holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University.

Dr. Raphael Townshend is the Founder and CEO of Atomic AI, a biotechnology company harnessing cutting-edge machine learning and structural biology to unlock the next generation of RNA-targeted small molecule and RNA-based medicines. Since founding Atomic AI in 2021, Dr. Townshend has guided the company’s scientific and strategic vision, bringing together artificial intelligence, RNA structural biology, and medicinal chemistry to unlock new therapeutic possibilities. He leads a growing multidisciplinary team of over 26 scientists and engineers and has raised $42 million in venture funding to support the company’s drug discovery programs and platform development. Under his leadership, Atomic AI launched ATOM-1™, the first large language model trained on chemical mapping data to predict RNA structure and function, and PARSE™, an iterative platform for RNA-targeted drug discovery. These innovations position Atomic AI at the forefront of developing RNA-targeting small molecules and RNA-based medicines for diseases once considered undruggable. As CEO, Dr. Townshend also serves as Atomic’s public-facing leader, speaking at global conferences, contributing to policy conversations, and fostering community through initiatives like the NeurIPS Machine Learning in Structural Biology workshop. His role spans scientific leadership, business development, and community building, all centered on advancing RNA therapeutics through cutting-edge AI.