Angela Yen

While Angela originally trained as a computer scientist, receiving her bachelor’s degree in Computer Science at MIT, she always dreamed of working on treatments that could improve the lives of patients. This inspired her to complete her master’s and Ph.D. in Computational Biology at MIT and the Broad Institute, and to then join Vertex as a Computational Genomics Scientist. Angela is now the Director of Data and Computational Sciences for Vertex Cell and Gene Therapies in Boston, MA. Angela’s team led the development of the computational framework to evaluate on-target and off-target editing of CASGEVY, Vertex’s gene-editing therapy for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The team also leads computational research for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes. Angela is grateful to work with teams of exceptional scientists who are also exceptional people, as they work together to realize the potential of cell therapies and gene therapies for patients. Angela was previously named a Rising Star by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association and was a Siebel Scholar, Google Anita Borg Scholar, a United States Presidential Scholar and a STAT Wunderkind. Her work has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Nature and Cell. Angela is passionate about increasing diversity in STEM, raising her two sons and finding the best ice cream in Boston.

At Vertex, Yen is the head of computational genomics for genetic therapies, which means she leads a team of scientists charged with building computational frameworks and statistical methods to analyze and interpret genomic data, using algorithms and statistical models to extract meaningful insights from large datasets generated by high-throughput technologies like genomics. This field plays a crucial role in understanding genome structure and function, identifying genetic variations that affect traits and diseases, and informing personalized medicine. Her team’s efforts pushed CASGEVY — a one-time treatment for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia developed jointly by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics — into the first human trials.