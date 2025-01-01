Michael Henderson, M.D., is the Chief Executive Officer at Apogee Therapeutics. He is a proven biotechnology industry leader with expertise in business leadership, drug development, and commercial strategy. He also serves on the Board of Spyre Therapeutics. Throughout his career, Dr. Henderson spearheaded the creation of more than 20 companies, launched 40 drug development programs, and led two teams to FDA approvals. Prior to joining Apogee, Dr. Henderson served as Chief Business Officer of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, where he was responsible for furthering the overarching strategy of BridgeBio, identifying and investing in new technologies, and running business development and operations. Dr. Henderson also served in leadership positions for several prominent subsidiary companies of BridgeBio. Prior to BridgeBio, Dr. Henderson worked at McKinsey & Company, before which he co-founded PellePharm, Inc. Dr. Henderson received his B.A. from Harvard University and holds an M.D. from Stanford University.