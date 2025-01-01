Kristen Anderson

Experienced Attorney with a demonstrated history of working in the pharmaceutical & health care industry. Primary focus on supporting the commercialization of pharmaceutical products including the legal review of advertising and promotional materials and healthcare compliance support. Extensive background as a skilled generalist, providing advice across business functions in market access, data privacy, regulatory compliance, M&A, HR, intellectual property management, contract drafting and negotiations, corporate transactions, business development and broad legal advice in a global capacity. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with both internal and external clients. Strong legal professional & licensed attorney in the State of North Carolina.

Kristen is the de facto Chief Operating Officer of the legal department at Verona Pharma, managing internal and external workflows for contracts, compliance, business development, and any area that legal touches for the company. She is engaged in both the substance and the management of these tasks, ensuring that legal is there for its “clients”, from contract review and negotiation to promotional material review. Kristen’s leadership was especially vital this year during Verona’s launch of Ohtuvayre® (ensifentrine). The global COPD market is saturated with Big Pharma players, meaning that if Verona wanted to achieve its goal of developing and launching Ohtuvayre independently, it had to work differently. Kristen and the entire Verona team met the challenge and executed the most successful COPD drug launch to-date. Since its launch in August 2024, approximately 5,300 unique healthcare professionals have prescribed the product. Further, in Q1 2025, more than 25,000 Ohtuvayre prescriptions were filled. These figures underscore how Ohtuvayre is helping to meet the significant unmet need of patients with COPD. Kristen also serves on multiple cross-departmental committees, representing the legal viewpoint and monitoring every aspect of the company’s business. She is a trusted partner across departments, ensuring that legal serves as a business enabler, not a blocker.