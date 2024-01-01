Neena Bitritto-Garg is the Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ensho Therapeutics, Inc. Ensho was borne out of Neena’s experience working at Eisai, Co. Ltd., the parent company of EA Pharma Co., Ltd. (from which Ensho’s pipeline was in-licensed), on business development and in management of the company’s key alliance with Biogen on Leqembi (lecanemab), which is currently being launched in multiple countries for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. Immediately prior to founding Ensho, Neena lead biotech and biopharma equity research strategy at multiple global banks, including at Citigroup Inc., where she was the Head of U.S. Biotechnology Equity Research. Her nearly decade’s worth of experience as an equity research analyst covering the biotechnology sector, including the neuroscience and immunology spaces, has provided a broad understanding of the biotech industry and strong relationships in both the financial community and industry generally. Neena is a graduate of the Roy and Diana Vagelos Program in Life Sciences and Management (LSM) at the University of Pennsylvania and holds dual degrees in Biochemistry (B.A.) from the College of Arts and Sciences and Economics (B.S.) with a concentration in finance from Wharton.

Neena founded Ensho Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2024, and executed a license agreement to bring in a portfolio of assets that Ensho is developing, from EA Pharma Co., Ltd. In June 2024. Neena established all company operations, negotiated the license agreement with EA, recruited a team, and secured nearly $20M in seed funding to support the company’s operations. Neena currently acts as President & Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Chair of Ensho Therapeutics. She manages all day-to-day operations for this mid-stage pharmaceutical company of 10 employees with a pipeline of oral, small molecule inhibitors of the integrin α4β7 that could be transformational for patients suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Neena also recruited to Ensho Therapeutics an executive team that includes a multicultural mix of talented individuals, 50% of whom are women. She has helped guide the clinical development team to enable Ensho to strategically plan its Phase 2 development program in patients with IBD that it intends to initiate later this year. Neena also spearheads all external communications, driving investor interest and building relationships with business development partners for potential extensions of the company’s pipeline of anti-inflammatory therapies. Given the significant investment interest in this disease state, Neena has been able to select an A list of investors to participate in Ensho’s private financings.