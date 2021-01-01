Katie Jorgensen joined ElevateBio in 2021 and as Site Head at BaseCamp, she is responsible for supply chain, facilities, technical operations, manufacturing, and program management supporting strategic contracts and valued partnerships bringing innovative cell and gene therapies to patients. Previously, she was the Company’s VP, Commercial Operations and CMC Program Management. Prior to ElevateBio, Katie spent almost a decade at AbbVie where she focused on development, manufacturing, maintenance, capital planning, project management, engineering and business strategy. She most recently served as Director, Manufacturing and Tech Transfer. Katie holds a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Connecticut.

