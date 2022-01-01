Andrew Barnhill serves as head of public policy and government affairs. He leads IQVIA’s engagements with governments as well as its global health policy partnerships. Barnhill is responsible for assessing political risks (under the leadership of the general counsel) and providing policy analysis to business units while also representing the company in government policy engagements. Most recently, he was named to The Hill’s Top Lobbyists in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and as one of Washington’s 500 Most Influential People by Washingtonian magazine in 2024 and 2025.

Earlier in his career, Barnhill built the public affairs function at BioDelivery Sciences International. For many years, he served as director of federal policy for GlaxoSmithKline. He is also associate professor of practice at New York University’s Wagner School of Public Service, where he teaches health policy and policy ethics. Barnhill began his career on Capitol Hill before working at a national lobbying firm. He is a member of the Economic Club of Washington and is on the board of directors of the North Carolina Life Sciences Association.

Barnhill provides political analysis to the full range of businesses across the enterprise, from research and development to real-world evidence to commercial strategy. His political analysis is deeply integrated into enterprisewide decision-making, helping business units anticipate risks and seize strategic opportunities. At the same time, he plays a key internal role, translating policy developments into actionable insights for cross-functional teams. This dual capacity—as an external advocate and internal communicator—positions Barnhill as a linchpin between public policy and corporate strategy, strengthening the broader life sciences ecosystem.

