Daniel Barvin, M.B.A. is Vice President of Operations and Patient Advocacy at Coya Therapeutics, where he leads initiatives that integrate patient voices into clinical development and company strategy. Daniel’s work is deeply rooted in personal experience as he carries the C9orf72 mutation linked to ALS and FTD and has lost multiple family members to the diseases. That connection fuels his mission to drive progress for the ALS community. In addition to his role at Coya, Daniel co-founded Genetic ALS and FTD: End the Legacy, a nonprofit focused on supporting individuals and families impacted by hereditary ALS. Daniel was the first employee hired at Coya, helping build the company’s operations, patient engagement model, and clinical readiness strategy. Under his leadership, Coya has emerged as a trusted partner in the rare disease space, now preparing for a pivotal ALS clinical trial with its investigational therapy, COYA 302. Through his advocacy, leadership, and vision, Daniel is changing how the biotech industry engages with patients, ensuring that innovation is not just effective, but inclusive.

As Vice President of Operations and Patient Advocacy at Coya, Daniel Barvin serves a dual function that uniquely combines internal strategic oversight with external community engagement. On the operations side, he works cross- functionally to support Coya’s clinical development programs, manage internal infrastructure, and help align the company’s day-to-day work with long-term goals. Externally, he leads Coya’s patient engagement efforts, ensuring that the ALS community is actively involved in the development and communication of new therapies. He has implemented processes that make patient voices central to protocol design, planning, and access strategy. As the company’s first employee, Daniel has been a large part of Coya’s growth from its early formation to where it is today, an emerging leader in ALS treatment research, advancing a novel Treg-focused immunotherapy into a randomized clinical trial. His role blends scientific literacy, operational leadership, and deep personal understanding of ALS, making him one of the most trusted bridges between biotech and the patient community.