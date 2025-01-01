Shelley Brathwaite, Director Patient Marketing Oncology at Sumitomo Pharma, is a transformative force in biopharma leading patient marketing initiatives with precision, passion, and purpose. With over 16 years of experience spanning oncology and women’s health, she blends strategic insight with deep empathy to deliver meaningful, measurable impact for patients and brands alike. Shelley’s career includes six years at Sumitomo Pharma and a decade agency side, where she built a foundation in market research, behavioral science, and healthcare storytelling. She holds a degree in Pharmaceutical Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University and is a passionate mentor and volunteer through Life Science Cares.

As Director of Patient Marketing Oncology at Sumitomo Pharma, Shelley leads brand strategies that deepen patient engagement, improve treatment education, and humanize the healthcare experience. She has redefined how men with advanced prostate cancer access, process, and act on treatment information. Shelley also led major initiatives in women’s health at SMPA, driving awareness and empowerment through campaigns rooted in real world patient experiences.