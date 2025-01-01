Prineeta Kulkarni serves as Head of Strategy & Corporate Development at Vedanta Biosciences, where she leads initiatives to translate cutting-edge microbiome science into new drugs for gastroenterology indications. Her responsibilities span the functions of business development, corporate development, and IR. She earned a master of science in biotechnology at Savitribai Phule Pune University and her M.B.A. at Harvard Business School Prineeta’s early career combined corporate development at Cipla with business leadership development at Regeneron, where she trained in the areas of new product planning, market access, and market research. At Vedanta, Prineeta leads business development activities and corporate development (Board communications and investor relations IR).

She has designed and executed the company's BD strategy for its lead program in C. difficle (phase 3 asset) and next clinical program in IBD (Phase 2). In the corporate development area, Prineeta manages most of the communications with the Board of directors of Vedanta and is part of the small group of executives that present the company's progress at the BOD meetings. She also manages Investor Relations, including (i) having led all processes to support investor due diligence on Vedanta for the company's last two private financings, and (ii) leading all activities related to investor updates and press releases by the company. Finally, she has also led new product planning activities to position the three assets in Vedanta's pipeline (VE303 for rCDI, VE202 for IBD, VE707 for Gram negative infections).