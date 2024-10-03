SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

GSK Bio

NEWS
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
J&J, Bayer and Pfizer to Cut Nearly 500 Combined Employees
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
October 3, 2024
 · 
159 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA Tracker
J&J’s Stelara Gets New Biosimilar Competition From Fresenius Kabi and Formycon
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
October 1, 2024
 · 
187 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent Snags First Biologic Approval in COPD
Already approved in six indications, Sanofi and Regeneron can now add chronic obstructive pulmonary disease to the list for their blockbuster injection.
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Tumor microenvironment concept with cancer cells, T-Cells, nanoparticles, cancer associated fibroblast layer of tumor microenvironment normal cells, molecules, and blood vessels 3d rendering
Cancer
ADCs, Bispecifics and Radiopharma Take Center Stage at ESMO24
The European Society for Medical Oncology’s annual meeting this week featured the hottest emergent areas of cancer treatment—antibody-drug conjugates, bispecifics and radiopharmaceuticals—while anti-TIGIT therapies made a bit of a comeback.
September 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Approvals
AstraZeneca Wins Rare Autoimmune Indication for Asthma Biologic Fasenra
With the FDA’s approval, Fasenra will compete with GSK’s Nucala, which in December 2017 became the first biologic approved for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis.
September 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Vaccines
GSK Builds Combo Case for RSV, Shingles Shots With Phase III Data
If approved, the co-administration of Arexvy and Shingrix could provide a more convenient vaccination regimen for patients and potentially bolster GSK’s faltering sales for both vaccines.
September 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Sickle Cell Gene Therapies Reach Patients, Moderna Cuts, Obesity Pill Race and ESMO 2024
Infusions of Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics’ Casgevy and bluebird bio’s Lyfgenia have begun; Moderna targets 10 approvals through 2027; more oral obesity drug data; the latest from ESMO and more.
September 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Infant in the hospital wearing a ventila
RSV
Sanofi, AstraZeneca Get FDA Approval of New Manufacturing Line to Bolster US Supply of RSV Antibody
The newly approved filling line will be able to provide both 50-mg and 100-mg doses of the respiratory syncytial virus antibody Beyfortus to help meet demand ahead of the 2024/2025 RSV season.
September 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
High response rates reported by GSK and iTeos at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress offer a ray of light for anti-TIGIT therapies after a string of failures.
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Pharm Country
GSK Doubles COiMMUNITY Grant Funding, Launches Patient Resources, as Adult Vaccination Rates Begin to Show Promising Rise
March 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
GSK Announces AREXVY, Its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine, Is Now Available at All Major US Retail Pharmacies
August 17, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Deals
BELLUS Health Inc. Calls Special Shareholders’ Meeting in Connection with GSK Acquisition
May 16, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Business
AnaptysBio- and GSK-partnered immuno-oncology agent JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) meets primary endpoint in Phase 3 RUBY trial in primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer
December 2, 2022
 · 
5 min read