BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps

BioSpace has published its 2025 Hotbed Maps , highlighting life sciences hot spots across the U.S. The first Hotbed Map, for Biotech Bay , appeared in 1989, with others soon following. Much has changed in the biopharma industry since then.

Today, nine regions are showcased in BioSpace’s yearlong campaign to bring attention to these hubs of activity.

California has long played a key role in life sciences innovation. Biotech Bay, which includes the San Francisco Bay, Menlo Park and Palo Alto regions of Northern California, and Biotech Beach , which includes San Diego, Los Angeles and the surrounding regions of Southern California, have long reigned as dominant forces in the industry. While these areas are not immune to the economic challenges the industry has faced, there is optimism that employment opportunities will improve.

Genetown , which includes Boston, Cambridge and the surrounding areas of Massachusetts, is another key powerhouse for innovation, particularly in cell and gene therapy. A recently increased tax incentive program is expected to create more jobs , and the 10-year outlook for the Genetown job market looks strong .

Looking farther east, Pharm Country includes Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. These areas are home to major research universities and career-oriented programs and Big Pharma companies such as AbbVie, Regeneron, Amgen and Novo Nordisk as well as smaller biotechs.

BioMidwest , which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin, is host to manufacturing sites and a range of biotech, pharma and medical device companies. Major players such as Eli Lilly continue to invest in this region through new manufacturing sites and the recently announced Lilly Medicine Foundry , which will support research and development efforts.

Additional Hotbed regions include Bio NC (Research Triangle Park and North Carolina), BioForest (Oregon and Washington), BioCapital (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.) and Lone Star Bio (Texas).