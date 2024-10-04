Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma on Wednesday secured the FDA’s approval for Ohtuvayre, which the company contends is the first inhaled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease medicine with a new mechanism of action in over 20 years.
Anticipating approval for its COPD therapy ensifentrine, Verona has entered into a $650 million financing deal with Oaktree Capital Management and OMERS Life Sciences.
Verona Pharma has been given a leg up from two financial firms, Oxford Finance and Hercules Capital, securing a debt financing facility to support the potential launch of its COPD drug candidate ensifentrine.
Verona Pharma’s COPD candidate hits the mark in late-stage testing.
The week started off with a clinical bang for Verona Pharma, Kodiak, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo with wins in COPD, lung cancer and macular edema respectively.
Verona Pharma Reports Positive Phase 2 Results with Dry Powder Inhaler Formulation of Ensifentrine in COPD
Verona Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces positive Phase 2 data with a dry powder inhaler formulation of its lead development product, ensifentrine, for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
