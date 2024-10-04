SUBSCRIBE
Verona Pharma

Pictured: Doctor looking at an x-ray image of lungs
FDA
Verona Wins FDA Approval for COPD Drug, Eyes Q3 Launch With $1B Financing for Rollout
Verona Pharma on Wednesday secured the FDA’s approval for Ohtuvayre, which the company contends is the first inhaled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease medicine with a new mechanism of action in over 20 years.
June 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Hand holding an inhaler
Policy
Verona Secures Up To $650M in Funding as it Gears Up for Potential COPD Approval and Launch
Anticipating approval for its COPD therapy ensifentrine, Verona has entered into a $650 million financing deal with Oaktree Capital Management and OMERS Life Sciences.
May 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Stack of $100 bills / iStock, Nattakorn
Verona Gets $400M Boost from Oxford Finance, Hercules Capital for COPD Candidate
Verona Pharma has been given a leg up from two financial firms, Oxford Finance and Hercules Capital, securing a debt financing facility to support the potential launch of its COPD drug candidate ensifentrine.
January 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Courtesy of Shutterstock
Drug Development
Verona Pharma Eyes NDA for COPD Drug Based on Positive Phase III Data
Verona Pharma’s COPD candidate hits the mark in late-stage testing.
December 20, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Verona, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca and Kodiak Score Big Wins in Key Diseases
The week started off with a clinical bang for Verona Pharma, Kodiak, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo with wins in COPD, lung cancer and macular edema respectively.
August 9, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Verona Pharma Reports Positive Phase 2 Results with Dry Powder Inhaler Formulation of Ensifentrine in COPD
Verona Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces positive Phase 2 data with a dry powder inhaler formulation of its lead development product, ensifentrine, for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
August 5, 2019
 · 
10 min read
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Ambys, Decibel, Verona, and More
Biotech and pharma companies tap new members of executive leadership teams and boards.
June 27, 2019
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Jan. 4
Biopharma companies begin 2019 with a flurry of hiring to fill executive leadership spots, including Dermavant, UroGen, Melinta, Translate Bio, and more.
January 3, 2019
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Verona Pharma to Present Six Analyses of the Phase 3 ENHANCE Studies in COPD at CHEST 2024
September 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Verona Pharma to Present Additional Analyses of Phase 3 ENHANCE Studies in COPD at ERS International Congress 2024
September 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Verona Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Verona Pharma to Present at 44th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference
July 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Verona Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Ligand Partner Verona Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Ohtuvayre™ (ensifentrine), First Inhaled Novel Mechanism for Maintenance Treatment of COPD in More Than 20 Years
June 27, 2024
 · 
6 min read
FDA
Verona Pharma Announces US FDA Approval of Ohtuvayre™ (ensifentrine)
June 26, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Verona Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
May 9, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Bio NC
Verona Pharma Announces $650 Million Strategic Financing with Oaktree and OMERS
May 9, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Drug Development
Verona Pharma to Present Additional Analyses of Positive Phase 3 ENHANCE Studies in COPD at ATS 2024
May 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read
