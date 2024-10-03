News
BioAgilytix Labs
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
NEWS
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Singular Genomics, Marengo, Ventyx, Caribou and More
Life sciences and biopharma companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
May 12, 2022
·
8 min read
·
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Business
BioAgilytix Appoints Euan Menzies as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
June 16, 2022
·
2 min read
Bio NC
BioAgilytix Secures Significant New Investment from Global Investor Cinven to Fuel Continued Long-Term Growth
November 17, 2021
·
6 min read
Deals
BioAgilytix Closes Acquisition of Australia-based 360biolabs®
October 14, 2021
·
4 min read
Business
CTI Announces New Lab Partnership With BioAgilytix
October 4, 2021
·
4 min read
Bio NC
BioAgilytix Announces New Partnership With CTI
October 4, 2021
·
3 min read
Deals
MicroConstants to Join BioAgilytix Family
August 18, 2021
·
3 min read
Deals
MicroConstants Signs Agreement to Join BioAgilytix Family, to be Known as BioAgilytix San Diego
August 18, 2021
·
3 min read
Deals
BioAgilytix to Purchase Australia-based 360biolabs®
August 16, 2021
·
4 min read
Business
BioAgilytix Welcomes Amanda L. Hays, Ph.D. To Team As Scientific Officer
July 12, 2021
·
2 min read
Business
BioAgilytix Welcomes Marc Westermann as Vice President of Business Development Europe to its Commercial Leadership Team
January 4, 2021
·
2 min read
Load More