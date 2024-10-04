TG Therapeutics, Inc.
NEWS
The FDA has a full PDUFA calendar for the second half of March for New Drug Applications and Biologics License Applications. Here’s a look.
It was another busy week for clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look including trials for COVID-19, migraine, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, HIV and more.
Pharma, biotech and life sciences companies bolster their executive teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Life sciences and pharma companies strengthen their leadership teams and board with this week’s Movers & Shakers.
TG Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Data from UNITY-NHL Phase 2b Trial Evaluating Umbralisib Monotherapy in Patients with Marginal Zone Lymphoma at the 2019 AACR Annual Meeting
Overall response rate (ORR) of 52% (N=42), with complete response (CR) rate of 19%, by central independent review committee (IRC)
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) and Encourages TGTX Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics, Inc. securities from June 4, 2018 through September 25, 2018
JOBS
IN THE PRESS