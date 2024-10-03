News
Priovant Therapeutics
Pfizer, Roivant Unveil Priovant with High Potential TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor
Pfizer and Roivant unveiled Priovant Therapeutics to develop and market new therapies for a wide range of autoimmune diseases with high mortality and morbidity rates.
June 28, 2022
·
2 min read
·
Vanessa Doctor, RN
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Priovant Therapeutics Announces Receipt of Fast Track Designation from FDA for Brepocitinib in Non-Anterior Non-Infectious Uveitis (NIU) & Start of Enrollment of Brepocitinib Phase 3 NIU Program
September 23, 2024
·
6 min read
Press Releases
Priovant Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Global Phase 3 Study Evaluating Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis (VALOR)
July 29, 2024
·
7 min read
Drug Development
Priovant Therapeutics Announces Positive Phase 2 NEPTUNE Study Results for Brepocitinib in Non-Infectious Uveitis (NIU), Showing Strongest Efficacy Data in NIU Observed to Date
April 2, 2024
·
7 min read
Pharm Country
Roivant Announces Positive NEPTUNE Study Results for Brepocitinib in NIU, as well as Board Authorization for up to $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Including Repurchase of Entire Sumitomo Pharma Stake for $648 Million
April 2, 2024
·
12 min read
Business
Roivant and Priovant Announce Results from Phase 2 Study of Oral Brepocitinib in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
November 27, 2023
·
5 min read
Bio NC
Roivant and Pfizer Unveil Priovant Therapeutics and Ongoing Registrational Studies for Oral Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis and Lupus
June 28, 2022
·
11 min read