7 Companies Hiring in North Carolina

Home to Research Triangle Park, the largest research park in the United States and the foundation of the Bio NC hotbed , North Carolina is known for its biomanufacturing presence. The state has 108 biopharma manufacturing sites employing nearly 34,000 people, according to NCBiotech .

North Carolina is also home to Raleigh-Durham, a major life sciences market. That area ranks sixth for life sciences R&D talent, according to a June CBRE report .

Regarding employment opportunities in North Carolina, although job postings live for the state on the BioSpace website dropped 24% year over year in June, that doesn’t mean companies aren’t hiring. There are hundreds of posted positions available.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in North Carolina, check out the open positions at these seven companies.