7 Companies Hiring in North Carolina

Looking for a biopharma job in North Carolina? Check out the BioSpace list of seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Home to Research Triangle Park, the largest research park in the United States and the foundation of the Bio NC hotbed, North Carolina is known for its biomanufacturing presence. The state has 108 biopharma manufacturing sites employing nearly 34,000 people, according to NCBiotech.
North Carolina is also home to Raleigh-Durham, a major life sciences market. That area ranks sixth for life sciences R&D talent, according to a June CBRE report.
Regarding employment opportunities in North Carolina, although job postings live for the state on the BioSpace website dropped 24% year over year in June, that doesn’t mean companies aren’t hiring. There are hundreds of posted positions available.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in North Carolina, check out the open positions at these seven companies.
- AbbVie is hiring a district manager, psychiatry for Wilmington; a specialty representative, migraine for Charlotte; and a customer solutions specialist in Raleigh.
- Amgen has around 20 openings in Holly Springs. Jobs include senior manager of quality control support, senior engineer (site mechanical) and instrumentation technician.
- Eli Lilly has about 75 positions posted, some of which are remote. Roles include procurement manager-indirect materials in Durham, QA specialist-stat sort in Concord and senior director-construction capital procurement (remote).
- GRAIL has several openings. Jobs include senior staff quality specialist in Durham, laboratory director RTP in Durham and director of cost, inventory and accounting, a hybrid role requiring onsite work twice a week in Durham.
- Insmed is hiring an associate director, medical science liaison-East in Raleigh.
- Novo Nordisk has around 20 openings. Jobs include associate automation engineer in Clayton, data engineer III-ET SDF in Durham and supply chain planner-US GCM devices in Clayton.
- Syner-G Biopharma Group is hiring for three positions in Raleigh: two project managers and one senior project manager.
