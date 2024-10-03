SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Opus Genetics

NEWS
Business
Spark Founders Launch Opus Genetics to Tackle Rare Forms of Blindness
The startup’s initial focus will be on rare blindness conditions affecting pediatric patients.
September 22, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Opus Genetics Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. FDA for Ocular Gene Therapy OPGx-LCA5 to Treat Rare Inherited Retinal Disease LCA5
August 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Opus Genetics Announces $1.7 Million in Project-based Funding from the Foundation Fighting Blindness to Support Two Preclinical Programs
June 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Opus Genetics Announces Completion of Dosing in First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Trial of Gene Therapy OPGx-LCA5 in Patients with Rare Inherited Retinal Disease LCA5
March 26, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Opus Genetics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Trial of Gene Therapy OPGx-LCA5 in Patients with Rare Inherited Retinal Disease LCA5
September 7, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Bio NC
Opus Genetics Announces Acquisition of the Rights to Two Gene Therapy Product Candidates for Inherited Retinal Diseases
December 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Opus Genetics Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for OPGx-001, a Gene Therapy Candidate Intended for the Treatment of Rare Inherited Retinal Disease LCA5
December 1, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Opus Genetics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Global Ophthalmology Leader Dr. Adrienne Graves
September 27, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Bio NC
Opus Genetics Leadership to Present at 3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference
September 12, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Bio NC
Opus Genetics Hosts Inaugural Patient Advocacy Outreach Webinar on Inherited Retinal Diseases
September 1, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Business
Opus Genetics Expands its Leadership Team
July 21, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Load More