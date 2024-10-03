News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
Opus Genetics
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
NEWS
Business
Spark Founders Launch Opus Genetics to Tackle Rare Forms of Blindness
The startup’s initial focus will be on rare blindness conditions affecting pediatric patients.
September 22, 2021
·
2 min read
·
Alex Keown
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Opus Genetics Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. FDA for Ocular Gene Therapy OPGx-LCA5 to Treat Rare Inherited Retinal Disease LCA5
August 20, 2024
·
3 min read
Drug Development
Opus Genetics Announces $1.7 Million in Project-based Funding from the Foundation Fighting Blindness to Support Two Preclinical Programs
June 13, 2024
·
3 min read
Drug Development
Opus Genetics Announces Completion of Dosing in First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Trial of Gene Therapy OPGx-LCA5 in Patients with Rare Inherited Retinal Disease LCA5
March 26, 2024
·
3 min read
Drug Development
Opus Genetics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Trial of Gene Therapy OPGx-LCA5 in Patients with Rare Inherited Retinal Disease LCA5
September 7, 2023
·
3 min read
Bio NC
Opus Genetics Announces Acquisition of the Rights to Two Gene Therapy Product Candidates for Inherited Retinal Diseases
December 28, 2022
·
3 min read
Drug Development
Opus Genetics Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for OPGx-001, a Gene Therapy Candidate Intended for the Treatment of Rare Inherited Retinal Disease LCA5
December 1, 2022
·
3 min read
Business
Opus Genetics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Global Ophthalmology Leader Dr. Adrienne Graves
September 27, 2022
·
2 min read
Bio NC
Opus Genetics Leadership to Present at 3rd Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference
September 12, 2022
·
1 min read
Bio NC
Opus Genetics Hosts Inaugural Patient Advocacy Outreach Webinar on Inherited Retinal Diseases
September 1, 2022
·
2 min read
Business
Opus Genetics Expands its Leadership Team
July 21, 2022
·
5 min read
Load More