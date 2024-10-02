SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Biocair, Inc.

NEWS
Biocair shortlisted for Global Environmental and Sustainability Award: ‘Unique in the industry’
Global specialist in life sciences logistics, Biocair, has been nominated for an environmental sustainability award.
December 16, 2019
 · 
1 min read
Biocair Exhibits at Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Congress 2019
Global courier for cell and gene therapy, Biocair, will exhibit at Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Congress between 3-6 December 2019.
December 3, 2019
 · 
1 min read
Policy
ISO 9001:2015 certification for Biocair Germany
Biocair, a global leader in specialist logistics, announced that its Frankfurt office has joined the company’s network of ISO 9001:2015 certified operations.
October 15, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Biocair hosts Brexit briefing and workshop in London
The UK office of global life sciences logistics company, Biocair, held a Brexit Briefing and Pharma Logistics Workshop in central London on 27 September 2019 for companies and customers with questions about the impending changes to cross-border trade, and how those changes will affect the life sciences sector.
October 15, 2019
 · 
2 min read
JOBS