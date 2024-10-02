Biocair, Inc.
NEWS
Global specialist in life sciences logistics, Biocair, has been nominated for an environmental sustainability award.
Global courier for cell and gene therapy, Biocair, will exhibit at Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Congress between 3-6 December 2019.
Biocair, a global leader in specialist logistics, announced that its Frankfurt office has joined the company’s network of ISO 9001:2015 certified operations.
The UK office of global life sciences logistics company, Biocair, held a Brexit Briefing and Pharma Logistics Workshop in central London on 27 September 2019 for companies and customers with questions about the impending changes to cross-border trade, and how those changes will affect the life sciences sector.
JOBS