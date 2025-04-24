Massive Investment in US Manufacturing Triggers Wave of Career Opportunities

As biopharma companies increase investments in U.S. manufacturing, they’re adding scores of jobs in the manufacturing discipline, which could benefit people already working in that space and those who pivot to it.

So far this year, five companies have announced they’re investing in U.S. manufacturing after President Donald Trump warned Big Pharma leaders he’d impose tariffs if they refused to reshore that function. Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson shared their plans in the first quarter, while Novartis , Roche and Regeneron made announcements this month.

Other companies were already boosting their U.S. manufacturing presence. For example, in November, AstraZeneca announced it was investing $3.5 billion to expand its research and development and manufacturing footprint in the U.S. by the end of 2026. That figure included $2 billion of new spending that will create more than 1,000 high-skilled jobs.

How Manufacturing Investment Can Help Biopharma Professionals

Companies’ increased investment in U.S. manufacturing is poised to positively influence the careers of professionals already working in the discipline who are excited to learn new skills, according to Monica Marsh, human resources vice president of operations and IT at AstraZeneca.

“Individuals with manufacturing experience may surpass previous career expectations as next-generation manufacturing integrates automation and digitization, thereby enabling them to build skills that can advance their careers while contributing greater value to the organization,” she told BioSpace via email.

A Novo Nordisk spokesperson echoed the positivity.

“We see this era as a defining moment for US biopharma manufacturing with enormous opportunities for professionals ready to shape the future of healthcare,” the spokesperson told BioSpace via email.

They noted that as companies like Novo Nordisk expand, professionals gain access to:

Career mobility within large-scale operations

Leadership development programs and technical upskilling

The opportunity to be part of cross-functional, innovative projects that directly impact global health

Novo is hiring across its manufacturing sites, according to the spokesperson. In the past 10 years, they noted, the company has spent $24 billion to expand its manufacturing capacity and fuel research and development. The pharma recently acquired manufacturing facilities in Indiana and Virginia, and its largest presence is in North Carolina.

Novo is hiring up to 1,000 roles in production, engineering, quality, logistics and operations support in Clayton, North Carolina, alone, according to the spokesperson.

Roles such as these may attract not only biopharma professionals already working in manufacturing but also those looking to pivot to the discipline and try something new in what’s been a tight job market. Marsh noted that the careers are diverse and include adjacent functions like quality, engineering and supply chain.

For those considering moving to biopharma manufacturing, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, a life sciences economic development organization, has a Bio Jobs Hub website that lists the job types available by specific levels of training. The career pathway, the hub notes, can start with a certificate of apprenticeship that allows people to take positions that help biopharma manufacturing facilities with upkeep. Roles include technicians, operators, HVAC specialists and warehouse associates, and the salary range is $23,000 to $46,000.

At the top end of the career pathway, according to the hub, is an advanced level of degree or experience that typically allows people to oversee operations or perform research that helps a company make decisions. Types of jobs by area include:

Research and development: senior scientist, manager ($57,000–$96,000)

Manufacturing: manager, production supervisor ($63,000–$105,000)

Quality assurance and control: quality assurance/control director, quality engineering manager ($67,000–$126,000)

Facilities and operations: maintenance/services manager, engineering/facilities director ($62,000–$120,000)

The hub notes that salaries vary by company and experience and are provided as a general guide.

Additional salary information related to manufacturing roles can be found in the BioSpace 2025 Life Sciences Salary Report .

Hiring Manufacturing Employees: An Inside Look

When it comes to hiring for AstraZeneca’s manufacturing roles, Marsh said the company is sourcing experienced professionals and collaborating with local universities to identify early-career candidates.

“As technology evolves rapidly,” Marsh added, “learning agility, curiosity, and backgrounds in science and engineering will be essential in the future for continuing to build the talent pool.”

Eli Lilly also partners with academia, a company spokesperson told BioSpace via email. For example, in December, the Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana and 16 Tech Community Corporation opened the Ivy Tech Manufacturing Innovation Training Center with support from Lilly. The center is designed to attract and prepare students for careers in smart manufacturing.

Lilly has a significant need for new employees. In February, the company announced it will invest $27 billion across four new manufacturing facilities in yet-to-be-announced locations that will start making medicines in the next five years. Lilly expects to create over 3,000 jobs for highly skilled workers across those sites, including engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians.

The company will post positions as the sites progress in the coming months, according to the spokesperson, who said the organization often hires many years before locations become operational. They noted that Lilly gradually increases employee numbers as equipment arrives and more skilled roles are needed.

“Early hiring is important to ensure that the company has the right talent in place as new facilities become operational,” the spokesperson said. “With a mindset of continuous improvement, the company focuses on hiring both early-career individuals and experienced professionals to enrich the company’s culture.”

The Novo Nordisk spokesperson noted that Novo’s workforce development model goes beyond recruiting to growing talent from within communities. For example, in Johnston County, North Carolina, the company helped launch BioWork training in all eight high schools, enrolling 88 students in the first year. The BioWork certificate program teaches the foundational skills needed to start a career as a process technician for a biotechnology, pharmaceutical or chemical manufacturing company.

Where Manufacturing Is Headed

As companies increase investments in U.S. manufacturing, they’re also considering the future of the discipline. The Novo spokesperson said that over the next decade, the pharma expects to see advanced manufacturing technologies become the norm, driven by rapid advances in automation, data integration and environmentally responsible practices. They also said the company anticipates ongoing demand for highly skilled professionals, which makes equitable access to education, upskilling and workforce development more important than ever.

Last, they said, the industry will face a growing expectation around supply chain resilience and environmental responsibility.

Marsh had similar thoughts on where manufacturing is headed, predicting a rapid acceleration of technology that will require a shift toward highly skilled employees performing roles enhanced by artificial intelligence.

“Our workforce will be challenged with embracing technology and leading through these exciting changes to deliver lifechanging medicines to those who need them,” she said.