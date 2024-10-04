Liquidia Technologies
NEWS
Liquidia Misses Full Approval for Pulmonary Hypertension Drug as Competitor Retains Market Exclusivity
The FDA on Monday only granted Liquidia’s Yutrepia tentative approval, keeping it off the U.S. market until after rival United Therapeutics’ exclusivity expires in May 2025.
Mid-November is a relatively quiet period for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in terms of its scheduled PDUFA dates. Read on for more.
United claims Liquidia and a former employee misappropriated its trade secrets such as regulatory submissions and detailed financial forecasts for its inhaled treprostinil.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a busy end of November planned, with numerous PDUFA dates to address. Here’s a look at the upcoming week.
Liquidia Technologies, Inc. announced the appointment of Katie Rielly-Gauvin, Vice President of Global Commercial Development at AbbVie, to the Company’s Board of Directors as a Class II director with a term expiring at the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders and to the Company’s Research and Development Committee and Nominating & Governance Committee.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS