Liquidia Technologies

FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Liquidia Misses Full Approval for Pulmonary Hypertension Drug as Competitor Retains Market Exclusivity
The FDA on Monday only granted Liquidia’s Yutrepia tentative approval, keeping it off the U.S. market until after rival United Therapeutics’ exclusivity expires in May 2025.
August 19, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA Action Alert: Liquidia, Adamis and BioMarin
Mid-November is a relatively quiet period for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in terms of its scheduled PDUFA dates. Read on for more.
November 5, 2021
3 min read
Mark Terry
United Therapeutics Now Suing Liquidia for Trade Secret Misappropriation
United claims Liquidia and a former employee misappropriated its trade secrets such as regulatory submissions and detailed financial forecasts for its inhaled treprostinil.
June 7, 2021
2 min read
Brandon May
FDA Action Alert: Blueprint, Liquidia, Revance, Rhythm and Merck
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a busy end of November planned, with numerous PDUFA dates to address. Here’s a look at the upcoming week.
November 20, 2020
4 min read
Mark Terry
Liquidia Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Katie Rielly-Gauvin to Board of Directors
Liquidia Technologies, Inc. announced the appointment of Katie Rielly-Gauvin, Vice President of Global Commercial Development at AbbVie, to the Company’s Board of Directors as a Class II director with a term expiring at the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders and to the Company’s Research and Development Committee and Nominating & Governance Committee.
November 3, 2019
4 min read
IN THE PRESS
Bio NC
Liquidia Corporation to Present at BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024
May 7, 2024
1 min read
United Therapeutics Pursues New Claims For Trade Secret Misappropriation Against Liquidia
June 7, 2021
4 min read
United Therapeutics Corporation Asserts New Tyvaso Patent Against Liquidia
July 23, 2020
4 min read
DLA Piper advises Liquidia in its acquisition of RareGen and its US$75 million follow-on offering
July 6, 2020
3 min read
Liquidia Technologies Reports Positive Interim LIQ861 Safety Data on 109 Patients from Pivotal INSPIRE Trial
January 8, 2019
7 min read
Liquidia Technologies Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
July 30, 2018
3 min read
Liquidia Technologies Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
July 25, 2018
3 min read
Liquidia Technologies Appoints Jeri Thomas as Senior Vice President, Commercial
May 16, 2018
3 min read
Transformative Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), LLC to Co-Present with Liquidia Technologies at the 6th Annual Chief Medical Officer Summit
May 2, 2018
1 min read
Liquidia Technologies Appoints Kevin Gordon as President and Chief Financial Officer
February 6, 2018
3 min read
