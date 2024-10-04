SUBSCRIBE
Immorna Receives Grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to Support Its mRNA RSV Vaccine Clinical Development
August 26, 2024
Drug Development
Immorna Biotherapeutics Receives U.S. FDA IND Clearance to Conduct Phase 1/2 Study of JCXH-211 IV as Monotherapy and in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitor in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
July 8, 2024
Drug Development
Immorna Announces First Subject Dosed in a Phase 1 Study of JCXH-105, a Self-Replicating RNA-Based Vaccine Developed for the Prevention of Shingles
May 30, 2023
Drug Development
Immorna Receives IND Clearance to Conduct a Phase 1 Study of JCXH-105, a Self-Replicating RNA-Based Shingles Vaccine
January 9, 2023
Drug Development
Immorna Receives IND Clearance to Conduct a Phase 1/2 Study of JCXH-221, a Broadly Protective mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccine
November 21, 2022
Bio NC
Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc. Receives IND Clearance to Conduct FIH Study of JCXH-211, the First-in-Class Self-replicating mRNA
March 28, 2022
Business
Immorna Biotherapeutics Expands Its R&D Footprint in RTP, NC and Appoints Key Senior Scientific Leaders
January 31, 2022
Junshi Biosciences and Immorna Announce Joint Venture to Develop Innovative Self-Replicating and Conventional mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines
July 19, 2021
