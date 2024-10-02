SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Chiesi, USA

NEWS
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Business
Chiesi Inks Potential $486M Deal with Gossamer Bio for Blood Pressure Treatment
The Italian pharma will gain access to Gossamer Bio’s candidate seralutinib, which reached its primary endpoint in a Phase II pulmonary arterial hypertension trial in 2022 and started a Phase III study last year.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
FDA
Chiesi’s $1.25B Amryt Buy Pays Off with FDA Approval of Filsuvez
Chiesi Global Rare Diseases gained access to the Filsuvez topical gel in January 2023, when it bought Amryt Pharma. Tuesday’s approval comes nearly two years after an initial rejection by the regulator.
December 20, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Blue sign outside FDA building/JHVEPhoto
FDA
FDA Approves Fabry Disease Treatment from Chiesi, Protalix
Elfabrio’s label contains a boxed warning for hypersensitivity reactions, such as anaphylaxis, and recommends that medical support measures should be on standby when administering the treatment.
May 10, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Chiesi Ups Rare Disease Game with $1.48B Amryt Acquisition
Italian biopharma Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA announced Sunday it was acquiring rare disease-focused Amryt Pharma in a deal that could reach up to $1.48 billion in value.
January 9, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Fabry disease is caused due to buildup of globotri
Drug Development
Protalix and Chiesi Set to Seek Approval in Fabry Disease
Fabry disease treatment is going to get new updates as Protalix and Chiesi are seeking approval. This can be a game-changer in the market. Here’s more about it.
April 4, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
New Hope for Sickle Cell Disease Patients as FDA Approves Chiesi’s Ferriprox
The U.S. FDA approved Chiesi Global Rare Diseases’ Ferriprox for treatment of transfusional iron overload caused by sickle cell disease (SCD) or other anemias in adults and children ages three years and older. This approval expands the use of the drug for patients with SCD or other anemias.
May 3, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
FDA Issues CRL for Protalix and Chiesi’s Fabry Disease Drug
The companies indicated they are studying the CRL to determine the best way to understand the problems and what course of action they might take.
April 28, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Avenue, Merck, Sol-Gel, Protalix and Chiesi, and Ardelyx
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s schedule for April has several PDUFA dates scattered across the rest of the month. Here’s a look.
April 9, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Italian Pharma Company Chiesi Opens Rare Disease Offices in Boston
Boston is getting a new tenant focused on rare diseases. Italian pharma company Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A is launching a U.S.-based subsidiary Chiesi Global Rare Diseases with a focus on advancing research and new product development for rare and ultra-rare diseases.
February 6, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Bio NC
Chiesi to Present New Data Showcasing Depth of Respiratory Leadership at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference
May 16, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Chiesi USA Appoints Richard Smith as Vice President and Business Unit Leader, U.S. AIR
April 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Announces Multiple Presentations at SSIEM Annual Symposium 2023
September 1, 2023
 · 
11 min read
Genetown
Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Announces Co-Development Agreement with Aliada Therapeutics to Advance Blood-Brain Barrier-Crossing Platform Technology in Lysosomal Storage Disorders
August 15, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Bio NC
Chiesi Group Mid-Year Financial Results Demonstrate Strong Growth for 2023
August 8, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Chiesi USA CEO Appointed to ASHP Foundation Board of Directors
July 20, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Bio NC
Chiesi USA Partners with Smith Anderson to Host 1L Excellence in Diversity Fellow this Summer
June 12, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Completes Acquisition of Amryt Pharma Plc
April 12, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Bio NC
2022 for Chiesi: The Group’s international growth continues
April 11, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Chiesi’s international growth continues
April 5, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Load More