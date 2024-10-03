Bavarian Nordic
A one-fifth dose of Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine Jynneos can elicit a similar antibody response as its standard-dose regimen, according to findings presented Saturday at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Global Congress.
Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic announced Wednesday it is discontinuing its immuno-oncology program and will focus its R&D efforts on infectious diseases.
The Danish company’s vaccine candidate met all co-primary endpoints in a late-stage study in adults and adolescents just months after publishing trial data for elderly patients, as it seeks to challenge Valneva.
The Danish vaccine maker’s respiratory syncytial virus candidate did not meet all primary endpoints in a late-stage study in older adults and the company is discontinuing the program.
Cases of monkeypox are growing at an alarming rate and Bavarian Nordic, the company that owns one of the two approved vaccines, may no longer be able to keep up.
Bavarian Nordic announced that the upcoming Phase III trial for its COVID-19 booster candidate has been redesigned to compete against licensed mRNA-based vaccines.
Bavarian Nordic announced the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has ordered an additional 500,000 doses of its monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos.
Zabdeno, a two-dose heterologous vaccine, was well-tolerated and induced antibody responses to the Zaire ebolavirus species 21 days after the second dose in 98% of all participants.
Recent Advances in Bavarian Nordic’s Cancer Immunotherapy Platform Published in Nature Communications
A paper discussing recent preclinical advances of Bavarian Nordic’s novel cancer immunotherapy platform was published in the prominent, peer-reviewed, open access journal, Nature Communications.
