Bavarian Nordic

Pictured: Syringe drawing vaccine from a vial
Drug Development
Bavarian Nordic’s Mpox Vaccine Safe, Effective at Lower Doses: Study
A one-fifth dose of Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine Jynneos can elicit a similar antibody response as its standard-dose regimen, according to findings presented Saturday at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Global Congress.
April 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Syringe drawing from a series of vials/i
Business
Bavarian Nordic Puts Kibosh on Cancer Vaccine, Focuses on Infectious Diseases
Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic announced Wednesday it is discontinuing its immuno-oncology program and will focus its R&D efforts on infectious diseases.
February 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Syringe drawing up vaccine/iStock, Diy13
Drug Development
Bavarian Nordic Touts Second Round of Positive Phase III Chikungunya Vaccine Data
The Danish company’s vaccine candidate met all co-primary endpoints in a late-stage study in adults and adolescents just months after publishing trial data for elderly patients, as it seeks to challenge Valneva.
August 7, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Pictured: Respiratory syncytial virus vial and syr
Drug Development
Bavarian Nordic Drops Out of RSV Vaccine Race with Phase III Flop
The Danish vaccine maker’s respiratory syncytial virus candidate did not meet all primary endpoints in a late-stage study in older adults and the company is discontinuing the program.
July 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Monkey pox vesicles in a hand
Policy
Bavarian Nordic Seeks Help as Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Line Crumbles
Cases of monkeypox are growing at an alarming rate and Bavarian Nordic, the company that owns one of the two approved vaccines, may no longer be able to keep up.
August 18, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Getty Images
Drug Development
Bavarian Nordic Takes on Pfizer-BioNTech with COVID-19 Booster Candidate
Bavarian Nordic announced that the upcoming Phase III trial for its COVID-19 booster candidate has been redesigned to compete against licensed mRNA-based vaccines.
June 17, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Monkeypox new disease dangerous over the world. Patient with Monkey Pox. Painful rash, red spots blisters on the hand. Close up rash, human hands with Health problem. Banner, copy space. Painful rash, red spots blisters on the hand. Close up Allergy rash, human hands with dermatitis and Health problem. Ill eczema skin of patient. Viral Diseases. Red rashes on the palm. Enterovirus. coxsackie
Policy
US Orders 500K Doses of Bavarian Nordic Monkeypox Vaccine
Bavarian Nordic announced the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has ordered an additional 500,000 doses of its monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos.
June 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Pictured: J&J sign/Cristina Arias/Getty Images
Drug Development
J&J on Pace for Another Vaccine Success, this Time for Ebola
Zabdeno, a two-dose heterologous vaccine, was well-tolerated and induced antibody responses to the Zaire ebolavirus species 21 days after the second dose in 98% of all participants.
September 14, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Bavarian Nordic
Recent Advances in Bavarian Nordic’s Cancer Immunotherapy Platform Published in Nature Communications
A paper discussing recent preclinical advances of Bavarian Nordic’s novel cancer immunotherapy platform was published in the prominent, peer-reviewed, open access journal, Nature Communications.
November 7, 2019
 · 
2 min read
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Bavarian Nordic Upgrades its Financial Guidance for 2024
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Bavarian Nordic Signs Agreement with UNICEF for 1 Million Mpox Vaccines
September 27, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Bavarian Nordic Awarded USD 63 Million from the U.S. Government for Production and Supply of Additional Smallpox/Mpox Vaccines
September 25, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Bavarian Nordic Receives EMA Approval of Mpox Vaccine for Adolescents
September 19, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Gavi Signs Agreement with Bavarian Nordic to Rapidly Secure 500,000 Doses of Mpox Vaccines for Africa
September 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Canada’s Only Single-Dose Cholera Vaccine Available Nationwide
September 17, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Bavarian Nordic Receives WHO Prequalification for Mpox Vaccine
September 13, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Bavarian Nordic Provides Update on the Mpox Vaccine Supply Situation
September 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
First Doses of Bavarian Nordic’s Mpox Vaccine Now Arriving in the Democratic Republic of Congo
September 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Bavarian Nordic Receives Approval of Smallpox and Mpox Vaccine in Singapore
August 27, 2024
 · 
3 min read
