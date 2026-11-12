10 companies hiring in New Jersey

Looking for a biopharma job in New Jersey? Jobs on BioSpace increased year over year in October, and there are hundreds of open positions posted now.
Job postings live for New Jersey on the BioSpace website have bounced up and down in 2026 and dropped 25% from September to October. Still, there has been year-over-year improvement. Jobs live for the state, located within the Pharm Country Hotbed, jumped 22% from October 2025 to October 2026.
If you’re interested in working at a biopharma in New Jersey, there are around 300 positions posted on BioSpace now. Check out the open jobs at these 10 companies.
- Legend Biotech has around 50 positions available. Jobs include scientist, immunoassays, in Somerset; senior specialist, quality IT, in Bridgewater; and senior engineer in Raritan.
- Sanofi has over 40 open roles in Morristown. Positions include real world evidence scientific lead; global transplant medical lead, pipeline; and digital architect.
- Insmed has around 40 positions available in Bridgewater. Jobs include associate scientist, drug formulation; director, translational bioanalytical sciences; and scientist, discovery pharmacology.
- Regeneron has nearly 40 open roles in Warren. Positions include senior manager, clinical supply operations; manager, clinical study lead (oncology); and senior director, global patient safety-rare disease.
- GenScript has around two dozen positions available in Piscataway. Jobs include senior scientist, product development-life science and biotech reagents; lab technician; and order management associate scientist.
- Amgen has nearly 20 open roles. Positions include medical science liaison-bone health-NJ in Newark; account manager/specialty account manager-IgG4 (rare disease)-Wayne, NJ, in Paterson; and field reimbursement manager-Newark in Newark.
- Novo has about 20 positions available in Plainsboro. Jobs include security engineer III; director, United States operations quality audits and inspections; and category management manager-clinical services.
- AbbVie has over a dozen open roles. Positions include senior scientist, I: biocompatibility, in Branchburg; associate, clinical data systems, in Florham Park; and associate director, statistics, in Florham Park.
- InVitro Cell Research has around a dozen positions available in Englewood. Jobs include principal scientist-cancer early detection; scientist, bioinformatics; and scientist, functional genomics.
- Tris Pharma has about a dozen open roles in Monmouth Junction. Positions include AR&D scientist I/II; QA R&D chemist I; and senior quality systems engineer/APQR lead.