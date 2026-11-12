Biopharma layoffs rise YOY in October but sharply trend down for 2026

While October showed a year-over-year increase in the number of biopharmas making or planning workforce cuts and in total affected employees, layoffs should steeply drop from 2025 to 2026, based on BioSpace tallies.

Last month, three more employers trimmed or expected to trim staff compared to October 2025, and overall cuts impacted 43% more people. It was the first time in 2026 that there was a year-over-year increase in the number of companies making or planning cuts. It was the third time the number of affected employees rose. Year over year, there were also jumps in February (+283%) and May (+47%).

Aside from October, the only other month in 2026 when more companies made or planned layoffs was March. There were three months when more employees were affected: February (3,773), March (2,417) and May (6,956).

Still, there is a strong downward trend in layoffs from 2025 to 2026. Last year, 200 biopharmas cut or planned to cut 43,242 employees. This year’s total through October is 99 companies and 19,538 people. To reach last year’s numbers, two dramatic increases must happen this month and next month. First, at least 101 companies that did not previously have layoffs this year must make or plan layoffs, or be newly reported as having done so earlier this year. (Some companies disclose cuts retrospectively rather than as they happen.) Second, newly reported workforce reductions by all biopharmas must affect over 23,700 employees.

October brings major shakeups at 6 companies

Of the 15 biotech and pharma companies with made or planned layoffs in October, six are cutting at least 50% of their workforces: Aviceda Therapeutics, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, LENZ Therapeutics, Enlivex and EyePoint.

Aviceda Therapeutics

Aviceda Therapeutics is undergoing the most dramatic change. The Cambridge, Massachusetts–based biotech is winding down its business. The company employed 51 to 200 people, according to its LinkedIn profile.

As to why Aviceda is shuttering, Endpoints News reported that a LinkedIn post said the business made its decision “due to clinical trial results.” The company was developing therapies to treat retinal diseases.

An Aviceda asset, AVD-104, missed its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial last year, but the company planned to advance it into Phase 3 confirmatory studies, the biotech announced in December 2025.

Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics is laying off 94% of its workforce and exploring strategic options that could include a merger, business combination, sale or licensing of assets, or dissolution and liquidation, the company announced Oct. 27. That move will affect 131 employees effective Dec. 31, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice.

In addition to the layoffs, the San Diego–based biotech is ending development of lead candidate AlloNK following two patient deaths and questions about the clinical response durability of that candidate. Artiva had been evaluating the cell therapy for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.

Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences is also cutting most of its workforce, letting go of 87 people effective Dec. 7, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice. The Berkeley, California–based company had 97 employees as of Feb. 27, meaning the layoffs could affect 90% of its staff.

Like Aviceda, Caribou is considering strategic alternatives, which it announced could include, but are not limited to, a merger, acquisition, business combination or other strategic transaction involving the biotech and its assets.

Caribou attributed its layoffs and exploration of strategic options, as well as its decision to discontinue further development of its clinical-stage pipeline, to a financing freeze in the CAR T space. The company has two active assets: the CD19-targeting vispa-cel for B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and the anti-BCMA CB-011 for multiple myeloma.

LENZ Therapeutics

While LENZ Therapeutics’ layoffs are not as extensive as those at Aviceda, Artiva and Caribou, the company is nonetheless eliminating most of its employees. The Solana Beach, California–based biotech will cut about 75% of its workforce, leaving around 40 full-time employees, as disclosed in an SEC filing. Departing employees include President and CEO Eef Schimmelpennink, who exits Dec. 1.

LENZ, which developed Vizz, an aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, attributed the move to a strategic reorganization meant to prioritize consumer marketing, allocate capital to maximize sales growth and reduce operating expenses. The biotech disclosed the strategy shift alongside third quarter earnings that fell short of expectations.

Enlivex

Enlivex is cutting about 60% of its workforce, the company announced Oct. 19. The Nes Ziona, Israel–based biotech had 34 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2025, meaning the layoffs could affect around 20 people.

The company attributed the workforce reduction to a restructuring initiative meant to cut costs and channel resources toward the midstage development of Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis. To help save money, Enlivex is lowering senior leader compensation packages. CEO Oren Hershkovitz will take a 40% pay cut and the management team a 20% compensation reduction.

EyePoint

EyePoint is roughly halving its team with a 53% staff cut, the biotech announced Oct. 19. The layoffs will hit 105 employees in Massachusetts at the Watertown headquarters and Northbridge manufacturing facility, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice. The cuts are effective Dec. 31, 2026, to Jan. 31, 2027.

The layoffs are part of a strategic reprioritization following a disappointing readout for investigational tyrosine kinase inhibitor duravyu in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The Watertown-based biotech is ending the asset’s pivotal wet AMD trials early, EyePoint said in a separate announcement. It will now focus resources on its late-stage program for duravyu in diabetic macular edema (DME).

GSK cuts will affect the most employees

While the six companies above are cutting large percentages of their workforces, GSK’s layoffs last month will affect the most people. The U.K. pharma is eliminating more than 1,200 roles—as many as 1,217—in Belgium. The cuts are part of a three-year, $2.5 billion global restructuring meant to reallocate capital and resources toward GSK’s late-stage pipeline and research and development efforts, a company spokesperson told BioSpace.

The layoffs will hit the pharma’s Rixensart, Wavre and Gembloux sites, Belgium news publication L’Echo reported.

Layoff numbers exclude contract development and manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, tools and services businesses and medical device firms. To tally the cuts, BioSpace compiles data for known workforce reductions. The number of employees affected is identified or estimated through confirmation from company officials as well as information in company press releases, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices, SEC filings and media outlets’ reports.

Not all companies disclose downsizing, and some share only the percentage of staff affected. Some biopharmas provide total numbers retrospectively rather than disclosing individual workforce reductions as they happen.