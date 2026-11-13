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News   Job Trends

Cellectis could cut 70% of workforce in shift to in vivo therapies

November 13, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration depicting layoffs with index finger overturning row of businessmen standing on big hands

iStock, z_wei

Cellectis’ business transformation could cost around 160 global employees their jobs. The company has stopped enrollment in its two CAR T programs as it focuses on trials of its in vivo candidates.

Two months after announcing it would shift away from allogeneic CAR T cell therapies to focus on in vivo therapies, Cellectis has disclosed that the move will likely trigger a global headcount reduction of up to 70%.

The biotech had 229 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2025, meaning the layoffs could affect as many as 160 people.

The ongoing realignment of Paris-based Cellectis’ operating model is expected to impact employees over the rest of the year and into 2027, according to a Nov. 12 announcement. The biotech did not specify how many employees would be affected at its locations in Paris, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina.

A Cellectis spokesperson declined to provide additional details about the layoffs to BioSpace, noting that the organizational realignment is subject to the French works council consultation process and applicable French and U.S. labor law requirements.

In September, Cellectis announced that its board of directors had approved a strategic transformation to become an in vivo gene editing company focused on developing treatments for chronic diseases. The decision reflects the biotech’s progress with its HEAL-101 and HEAL-201 programs and an assessment of where it could most effectively deploy its gene editing capabilities, André Choulika, co-founder and CEO, said in the announcement.

HEAL-101 is an in vivo base editing candidate that targets APOC3 for severe hypertriglyceridemia, while HEAL-201 is an in vivo epigenetic editing candidate that targets PCSK9 for severe hypercholesterolemia. Hypertriglyceridemia occurs when there are too many triglycerides in a person’s blood, increasing heart disease risk. Hypercholesterolemia involves high cholesterol levels in the blood, which can cause heart disease.

Cellectis said it plans to begin an investigator-initiated trial (IIT) of HEAL-101 in China and should deliver first clinical data in the second half of 2027. In addition, a Phase 1 IIT trial is planned for HEAL-201 in China. Preliminary clinical data for that trial are expected in the first half of 2028.

Regarding its move away from CAR T cell therapies, Cellectis has stopped enrollment in its lasme-cel and eti-cel clinical programs, and site closeout activities are in progress, according to the announcement. The company continues to monitor treated patients in accordance with protocol-specified follow-up requirements.

As of Sept. 30, Cellectis had $149 million in consolidated cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and fixed-term deposits classified as current and noncurrent financial assets. The company expects it can fund its operations into the second half of 2028.

Layoffs Cell therapy
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
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