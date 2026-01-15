11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals Now

Looking for a manufacturing job? Check out the BioSpace list of 11 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
As 2026 gets underway, Big Pharma companies continue investing in the manufacturing space.
- On Jan. 9, Johnson & Johnson announced it expects to create 500 jobs at a new drug product manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina. It will be the company’s second major plant in Wilson County.
- On Jan. 12, AbbVie announced it will commit $100 billion to U.S. research and development and capital investments, including manufacturing, over the next 10 years.
With Big Pharmas continuing to onshore manufacturing operations, hundreds of job opportunities are available.
If you’re interested in a manufacturing role, check out the open positions at these 11 companies.
- AbbVie has dozens of jobs available. Roles include director, API manufacturing, in North Chicago, Illinois; senior global manufacturing execution systems engineer in Worcester, Massachusetts; and aseptic site trainer in Waco, Texas.
- ADMA Biologics has several open positions in Boca Raton, Florida. Roles include specialist QA II manufacturing oversight; technician I, purification; and senior scientist, production operations.
- Amgen has dozens of jobs available. Roles include network architect-manufacturing in Holly Springs, North Carolina; manufacturing procurement site lead in Thousand Oaks, California; and manufacturing systems engineer-system owner in New Albany, Ohio.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical has several open positions in Novato, California. Jobs include lead, manufacturing (day shift); associate director, operational excellence leader; and manufacturing associate (contract role).
- Civica Rx has about a dozen open positions in Petersburg, Virginia. Jobs include manufacturing manager vial fill-first shift, manufacturing technician third shift and calibration technician.
- CSL has several roles available. Jobs include associate II, manufacturing, in Holly Springs; senior production engineer, fill/finish (aseptic operation) in Kankakee, Illinois; and manufacturing associate (support)-night in Holly Springs.
- Eli Lilly has over 150 open positions. Jobs include manager-commercial manufacturing in Philadelphia; technician-visual inspection in Durham, North Carolina; and principal process engineer in Indianapolis.
- Legend Biotech has dozens of roles available in Raritan, New Jersey. Positions include operations associate, operations supervisor and BAS/EMS technician.
- Novo Nordisk has about a dozen open jobs. Roles include API manufacturing associate I in Clayton, North Carolina; manufacturing technician-nights (Sun-Tues) in West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and specialist-API manufacturing in Boulder, Colorado.
- Resilience has over 20 open positions. Jobs include supervisor, warehouse and logistics, in Mississauga, Ontario; calibration technician II (day shift) in West Chester, Ohio; and manufacturing technician III, mechanic-device assembly (days) in West Chester.
- Takeda has dozens of roles available. Positions include manufacturing technician in Los Angeles; global manufacturing sciences CMC lead in Lexington, Massachusetts; and manufacturing associate I-day shift in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.