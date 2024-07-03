Texas
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
As the DOJ and SEC look into two of its senior employees, Cassava Sciences’ CEO and one senior vice president have departed the company.
Taysha Gene Therapies looks to move past its pipeline culls and staff reductions by moving its lead asset into a possible billion-dollar market.
Securing top talent in research and development and manufacturing will remain challenging for life sciences companies in 2024, according to a new report by CBRE.
Amid a flurry of deals in the antibody-drug conjugate space, Merck KGaA is getting in on the action with a partnership with Caris Life Sciences to accelerate the discovery and development of first-in-class ADCs for oncology.
The new Rice Biotech Launch Pad aims to harness local resources to grease the skids of innovation, from the lab to the clinic.
BioSpace’s exclusive Hotbed Maps highlights nine different regions to watch across the U.S. The maps, made in vibrant color for BioSpace showcases a one-of-a-kind glance at some of 2023’s headline-making companies.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ LX9211 fell short of its primary efficacy endpoint, according to topline data from the Phase II RELIEF-PHN-1 study in post-herpetic neuralgia.
If you want to maximize your career earnings, it pays to consider which cities are the most affordable. Here are the top five most affordable cities for biopharma in the U.S.
Biopharma companies are expanding beyond the traditional confines of Massachusetts and California with hubs forming – most notably – in the South and Southeast.
PRESS RELEASES