SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Texas

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Aerial skyline of Austin
Career Advice
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
Looking for a job in Texas? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
An empty conference room overlooking a city
People
Cassava Execs Step Down Amid DOJ Probe of Possible Alzheimer’s Drug Fraud
As the DOJ and SEC look into two of its senior employees, Cassava Sciences’ CEO and one senior vice president have departed the company.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Man climbing a DNA double helix/iStock, Moor Studio
News
Taysha Shares Positive Rett Results in Bid to Move Past Roadblocks
Taysha Gene Therapies looks to move past its pipeline culls and staff reductions by moving its lead asset into a possible billion-dollar market.
July 3, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
Securing top talent in research and development and manufacturing will remain challenging for life sciences companies in 2024, according to a new report by CBRE.
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Merck KGaA signage at its headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany
Business
Merck KGaA, Caris Sign Potential $1.4B Deal to Develop First-in-Class ADCs for Cancer
Amid a flurry of deals in the antibody-drug conjugate space, Merck KGaA is getting in on the action with a partnership with Caris Life Sciences to accelerate the discovery and development of first-in-class ADCs for oncology.
April 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A park in Houston with skyscrapers in the backgrou
Drug Development
Biotech Accelerator Debuts in Houston
The new Rice Biotech Launch Pad aims to harness local resources to grease the skids of innovation, from the lab to the clinic.
October 18, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Charlotte LoBuono
2023 Hotbed Maps
Bio NC
BioSpace Releases Exclusive Hotbed Maps
BioSpace’s exclusive Hotbed Maps highlights nine different regions to watch across the U.S. The maps, made in vibrant color for BioSpace showcases a one-of-a-kind glance at some of 2023’s headline-making companies.
January 5, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger
Courtesy of Getty Images
Drug Development
Lexicon’s AAK1 Inhibitor Disappoints in Phase II Postherpetic Neuralgia Study
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ LX9211 fell short of its primary efficacy endpoint, according to topline data from the Phase II RELIEF-PHN-1 study in post-herpetic neuralgia.
December 22, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bio NC
The 5 Most Affordable Cities for Biopharma Jobs in the US
If you want to maximize your career earnings, it pays to consider which cities are the most affordable. Here are the top five most affordable cities for biopharma in the U.S.
October 25, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Franklin Carpenter
Doug Edgeton_NCBC
Business
NC and Texas Biopharma Hubs Grow as Companies Look Beyond Boston & California
Biopharma companies are expanding beyond the traditional confines of Massachusetts and California with hubs forming – most notably – in the South and Southeast.
October 2, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Atrion Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
August 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Bio-Path Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 15, 2024
August 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Cassava Sciences Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results and Operational Updates
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Monogram Technologies Submits 510(k) Application for mBôs TKA System Clearance
August 8, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Genprex to Present at the August Sidoti Microcap Conference
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Research Bridge Partners Appoints New Members to the Company’s Board of Directors
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Plus Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 14, 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
FibroBiologics Files 2024 Second Quarter Report
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Efficacy and Safety Data of Sotagliflozin in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease Among Three Lexicon-Sponsored Presentations at the 2024 Annual Conference of the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
TFF Pharmaceuticals Provides Continued Positive Outcomes from Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder (TFF TAC) Phase 2 Trial for the Prevention of Lung Transplant Rejection
August 6, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Load More