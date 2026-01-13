SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

J&J To Add 500 Jobs at New Plant, Doubling Down on North Carolina

January 13, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland

iStock, yuelan

Johnson & Johnson’s second facility in Wilson, North Carolina, is part of a $55 billion push to make all advanced medicines used in the U.S. domestically.

Johnson & Johnson is set to create 500 jobs in North Carolina by building its second production plant in the state in quick succession.

The facility is part of the $55 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing and R&D that the company made in March. Having already begun work on a biologics manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina, J&J has now outlined plans to build a drug product manufacturing facility nearby.

In a statement, the office of North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said the newly disclosed drug product facility will help deliver oncology and neurological disease treatments and is another multibillion-dollar investment in Wilson. The city is around 40 miles east of Raleigh, the state capital and a life sciences hub.

J&J shared details of the facility as part of the news that it has reached a drug pricing agreement with the Trump administration. Like its peers, J&J committed to developing and making medicines in the U.S. to secure tariff relief. J&J CEO Joaquin Duato discussed the deal and the company’s manufacturing strategy on Monday at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

“Our goal is that, at the completion of our $55 billion investment plan, essentially all the advanced medicines that are used in the U.S. will be manufactured here in the U.S. And I think that’s great. It’s great for the country, it’s great to create jobs and it’s great to create more resiliency in our supply chain,” Duato said.

J&J unveiled its first project in Wilson in October 2024. At that time, it set out plans to invest $2 billion in a pharmaceutical manufacturing campus for innovative biologics that will create 420 jobs. J&J broke ground on the biologics facility last year and is ramping up hiring of people to work at the site. Factoring in construction, the company expects the project to create around 5,000 jobs in North Carolina.

Work on the facilities is advancing in parallel with the expansion of a plant in Holly Springs, North Carolina, a town around 60 miles west of Wilson. J&J secured a dedicated, 160,000-square-foot facility at Fujifilm’s biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Holly Springs in August and committed $2 billion to expand the plant over the next 10 years. The pharma company expects the expansion to create 120 jobs.

And J&J is not the only Big Pharma making manufacturing investments in North Carolina. Amgen outlined plans to invest $1 billion in a manufacturing plant in Holly Springs in 2024. The biopharma company said the project, which followed a $550 million investment in the state in 2022, will create 370 jobs. Merck and Roche have also targeted North Caroline for their reshoring activities.

Water tap dripping dollar bills on gray background. Business and financial success concept. 3D Rendering
Manufacturing
With Pharma Throwing Billions At US Manufacturing, Where Is The Cash Going?
Major pharmaceutical companies are committing billions to US manufacturing in an effort to avoid steep tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump.
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong

Manufacturing
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
the skyline of san francisco at night
Events
JPM Day 1: Obesity Front-and-Center, Q4 Sales Beats
January 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Stairs Leading to Flying Paper Plane - Success, Growth, and Freedom, 3D Render
ADCs
Lung Cancer Trial to Proceed After FDA Releases Hold on Merck, Daiichi’s ADC
January 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Fashionable halftone collage. Concept of wealth, saving, saving and saving money. Money bag with dollar stacks and stacks of coins. Vector illustration of business and finance for web banner, social media banner, marketing material. Vector illustration
Manufacturing
AbbVie Commits $100B in US R&D, Manufacturing, Winning Tariff, Pricing Exemptions
January 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Cartoon tiny people work with scientific equipment, develop innovations, new projects ideas. Startup business teamwork, solution development through science knowledge dark concept vector illustration
Collaboration
JPM26: BMS’s Early-Stage Bets Are Happening Now, Amid Pharma’s Late-Stage Frenzy
January 12, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong