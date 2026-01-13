AbbVie Commits $100B in US R&D, Manufacturing, Winning Tariff, Pricing Exemptions

AbbVie will pour $100 billion into its U.S. R&D and manufacturing operations over the next 10 years as it works to fall in line with the Trump administration’s push to boost the domestic biopharma industry, the pharma said in a Monday news release.

Alongside this investment, AbbVie has promised to lower its Medicaid drug prices and participate in the government’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer TrumpRx platform with offers including its blockbuster biologic Humira, the hypothyroidism drug Synthroid and the eye drops Combigan and Alphagan.

In exchange for its commitments, AbbVie has secured an exemption from “tariffs and future price mandates,” according to its announcement. The other terms of AbbVie’s agreement with the Trump administration are confidential.

“AbbVie is following President Trump’s call to action by reaching this agreement, allowing us to collectively move beyond policies that harm American innovation,” CEO Robert Michael said in a statement.

At $100 billion, this latest investment from AbbVie far outstrips the manufacturing commitments of its Big Pharma peers. Coming in at a distant second is Johnson & Johnson, according to BioSpace’s tally, which in March 2025 announced $55 billion in U.S.-based investments before topping that sum off with $2 billion more in August.

Last week, J&J unveiled another agreement with the Trump administration, under which it pledged to participate in TrumpRx and offer its medicines at “significantly discounted rates,” as well as construct two additional manufacturing facilities. The pharma has not, however, specified the total value of this deal.

As in the case for AbbVie, J&J’s latest pact with the government will exempt its products from tariffs.

In third place is AstraZeneca, which in July of last year unveiled a $50 billion package. Alongside its capital commitment, AstraZeneca also promised to lean more heavily on its U.S. operations, aiming to make the domestic market account for half of its global revenue by 2030.

GSK and Takeda each have earmarked $30 billion in U.S.-based investments over the next five years, announcing their packages in May and September last year, respectively. Eli Lilly, which started this streak of investments back in February 2025, made a pledge of $27 billion. The Indianapolis pharma has since provided more details regarding its commitments, which include a $6 billion plant in Alabama, a $5 billion facility in Virginia and a $1.2 billion site in Puerto Rico.