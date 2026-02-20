Vikas Mahajan is a data strategy and analytics leader with over 20 years of experience driving transformation across life sciences, financial services, telecom and technology. He is currently associate vice president at Indegene, where he heads the Data Analytics & AI global business unit. In this role, he has built data and analytics into a strategic horizontal pillar that supports growth across commercial, medical, regulatory and clinical domains, while managing delivery excellence, operations and competency development.

Earlier, he held leadership roles at Deloitte USI Consulting and Accenture, where he managed large account portfolios and drove data management, analytics and digital transformation initiatives.