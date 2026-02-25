SUBSCRIBE
Trump Calls on Congress To Codify Most Favored Nation Drug Pricing in SOTU

February 25, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
President Donald Trump calls out the first patient to access his TrumpRx drug platform during his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

White House, screengrab

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump urged Republican leaders to pass legislation cementing his new drug pricing initiatives as he touted his efforts to lower healthcare costs for Americans.

President Donald Trump called on Congress to codify his Most Favored Nation drug pricing initiative into law, as he delivered the State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening. He also touted his efforts to lower drug prices and the success of deals with pharma companies that were signed over the fall.

“Under my just enacted Most Favored Nation agreements, Americans who have for decades paid by far the highest prices of any nation anywhere in the world for prescription drugs will now pay the lowest price anywhere in the world for drugs,” Trump said, according to a transcript of the event. “I took prescription drugs, a very big part of healthcare, from the highest price in the entire world to the lowest. That’s a big achievement.”

The White House launched the TrumpRx platform in February, offering select drugs from major pharma companies on a direct-to-consumer basis. Analysts have been skeptical of the program’s ability to lower out-of-pocket costs for patients, as many of the drugs offered were heading for a patent cliff and would be lowered anyway. Other experts also questioned the impact of the program, which would likely only serve uninsured patients or those with high-deductible plans. Most patients would have access to steeper discounts via their regular insurance plans.

Pfizer was the first company to sign an MFN deal last year, soon to be followed by the likes of AstraZeneca, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb and more. The CEOs of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk attended a joint announcement at the White House in November to offer their GLP-1 products, including initial doses of upcoming oral weight loss medicines, for $150. Many of the companies reached the agreements in exchange for exemption from tariffs.

Various white pills and capsules forming a map of the world, illustrating humanity's increasing dependency on medication manufacturing.
Drug pricing
How Effective Will TrumpRx and Other Direct-to-Consumer Drug Pricing Initiatives Be?
With pricing pressures climbing, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and other major drugmakers are looking to sell their products directly to patients. Analysts are skeptical that these efforts, including those announced to much fanfare from the White House, will result in meaningful reductions in drug spending.
November 12, 2025
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read More

Trump said the TrumpRx platform has lowered drug prices “300, 400, 500, 600 percent and more.” The president specifically pointed to medicines for in vitro fertilization, which are not typically covered by insurance plans. In October, Merck KGaA’s U.S. subsidiary EMD Serono announced an agreement with the U.S. government to broaden access to its fertility medications, including Gonal-F, Ovidrel and Cetrotide.

In his address, Trump called out one patient in attendance who was able to access IVF medications for less, Catherine Rayner. Rayner was the first person to utilize the TrumpRx platform, according to the president.

“One drug has been costing Catherine $4,000 to purchase. But a few weeks ago, she logged on to the website and got that same drug that cost costs $4,000, got it for under $500, a reduction of much more actually than $3,500,” Trump said. “Catherine, we are all praying for you and you’re going to be a great mom.”

With Rayner as an example, Trump urged his Republican leaders in Congress to codify Most Favored Nation drug pricing. “I’m not sure it matters because it’s going to be very hard for somebody that comes along after me to say, let’s raise drug prices by 700 or 800 percent. But John and Mike, if you don’t mind, codify it anyway,” he said, referring to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump already urged Congress to address MFN in a January announcement of “The Great Healthcare Plan,” which seeks to take the drug pricing fight to insurers.

Businessman dares to face problems and chaos
Drug pricing
Despite MFN Deals, Drug Pricing Will Dog Pharma Into 2026
Only a handful of the top pharmas have signed Most Favored Nation drug pricing deals with the White House, while smaller biotechs continue to hang in limbo.
January 6, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read More

Drug pricing Government
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
