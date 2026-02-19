9 Companies Hiring Now in Pennsylvania

Looking for a biopharma job in Pennsylvania? Check out the BioSpace list of nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located within the Pharm Country Hotbed, Pennsylvania is home to the Greater Philadelphia life sciences market, which has over 1,200 life sciences establishments, according to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Companies with a presence in the area include AstraZeneca, GSK and Johnson & Johnson.
In recent job news, Eli Lilly, which also operates in Pennsylvania, announced it will build a manufacturing facility for injectable weight-loss therapies in Lehigh Valley that should employ around 850 people. The company hopes the site will be operational in 2031.
Overall, employment opportunities in Pennsylvania have been growing, according to BioSpace data. Job postings live on the website for the state rose 32% year over year in January.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Pennsylvania, check out the open positions at these nine companies.
- AbbVie is hiring for an MSL/senior MSL, dermatology, in Pittsburgh and a national sales manager, specialty eye care, in Philadelphia.
- Amgen is looking to fill multiple sales roles. Positions include district sales manager-primary care in Philadelphia, patient access liaison-Krystexxa in Pittsburgh and specialty account manager-neuroimmunology (rare disease) in Allentown.
- CSL has around 20 openings in King of Prussia. Jobs include director, epidemiology; principal statistician; and director, clinical operations lead.
- Eli Lilly has over a dozen positions available. Roles include scientist, imaging research and development, in Philadelphia; pharmaceutical sales-territory manager-neuroscience specialty in West Chester; and manager, CMC operations, in Philadelphia.
- Legend Biotech has around a dozen openings in Philadelphia. Jobs include senior scientist, lab manager and executive director, toxicology.
- Lundbeck is hiring for multiple sales roles. Positions include psychiatry account manager in Allentown; multispecialty account managers in State College and Pittsburgh; and biopharmaceutical account manager in Scranton.
- Ocugen has several openings in Malvern. Jobs include associate director of regulatory affairs-gene therapy, senior document control specialist and principal clinical data manager.
- Resilience is hiring for three positions in East Norriton: senior specialist, quality assurance; senior facilities engineer; and director, quality control-microbiology.
- Syner-G is looking for two validation engineers and a senior validation engineer. All three jobs are in Pittsburgh.