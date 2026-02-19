9 Companies Hiring Now in Pennsylvania

Located within the Pharm Country Hotbed , Pennsylvania is home to the Greater Philadelphia life sciences market, which has over 1,200 life sciences establishments, according to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia . Companies with a presence in the area include AstraZeneca, GSK and Johnson & Johnson.

In recent job news, Eli Lilly, which also operates in Pennsylvania, announced it will build a manufacturing facility for injectable weight-loss therapies in Lehigh Valley that should employ around 850 people . The company hopes the site will be operational in 2031.

Overall, employment opportunities in Pennsylvania have been growing, according to BioSpace data. Job postings live on the website for the state rose 32% year over year in January.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Pennsylvania, check out the open positions at these nine companies.