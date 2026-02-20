SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Policy

ACIP Meeting Delayed as Turbulence Rocks CDC, US Vaccine Policy

February 20, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
The white plane flies against the blue sky, leaving a white trail. Vector illustration

iStock, Tatyana Kim

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was supposed to convene next week, but that meeting has been pushed back as the CDC is once again leaderless and FDA’s double-reversal on Moderna’s flu shot highlights continued uncertainty in the vaccine space.

A scheduled meeting of the vaccines advisory group for the CDC has been pushed back to next month amid continued instability to the agency’s leadership and mounting controversy surrounding the country’s immunization policies.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the delay in a statement to Fierce Pharma, noting that the agency “will not hold the ACIP [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] meeting later this month.” The panel had originally been set to convene from Feb. 26 to 27.

Bloomberg News broke the news Thursday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, who said the meeting was now set for mid-March. The HHS spokesperson did not confirm the rescheduled date, telling Fierce, “Further information will be shared as available.”

News of the delay comes just days after HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill, who had also been acting as a temporary director for the CDC, left the agency. Jay Bhattacharya, head of the National Institutes of Health, has since been named as acting director of the CDC.

It also comes amid vaccine drama at the FDA, which this week agreed to review Moderna’s application for its mRNA-based flu vaccine, after last week issuing a surprise refuse-to-file (RTF) letter.

Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
The FDA’s refusal to review Moderna’s mRNA-based flu vaccine is part of a larger communications crisis unfolding at the agency over the past nine months that has also ensnarled Sarepta, Capricor, uniQure and many more.
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie

Uncertainty has hung low over the vaccine space since longtime vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as HHS Secretary just over one year ago, with the ACIP itself serving as a major source of controversy. Kennedy emptied the panel in June last year, claiming that the previous members were acting “as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas.” The ACIP has since been restacked, with many of its new members sharing Kennedy’s anti-vaccine views.

2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Vaccines
ACIP Day 2 Reveals Confusion, ‘Lack of Knowledge,’ on Revamped Committee
After a tension-packed two days that saw recommended changes to the MMRV vaccine schedule and COVID-19 vaccine access, as well as a delayed hepatitis B vaccine vote, policy experts expressed concern with the reconstituted committee’s dearth of previous experience and understanding of their role.
September 19, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky

These views have informed the panel’s immunization recommendations. In December last year, for instance, the ACIP recommended delaying infant hepatitis B vaccination to two months after birth. This change, which will only apply to infants who were born to mothers negative for the virus, upends medical practice that has been in place for nearly three decades. The CDC soon adopted these recommendations.

Last month, the CDC took an even more drastic action against the childhood vaccination schedule, removing recommendations for six of the 17 shots that had been previously given to kids to protect them from several diseases. The removed vaccines include those for flu, COVID-19 and rotavirus.

Many experts have spoken out against these changes to vaccine policy. The American Academy of Pediatrics has even sued Kennedy, the HHS and other health leaders, alleging that their actions expose “vulnerable populations to serious illness with potentially irreversible long-term effects,” according to the July 2025 lawsuit. The case persists after a judge last month denied HHS’ motion to junk the complaint.

CDC Vaccines Policy
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Collage with colorful casino chips cards dices representing online gambling poker betting e-gaming entertainment.
Collaboration
Novartis Bets Up to $1.7B in Cardio-Focused Peptide Partnership
February 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Black box mockup for cosmetics, perfume, presentation with shadows, isolated on background. Product photo for advertising package. Template for stylish cardboard packaging for goods.
Government
Cassidy Names Areas of Improvement for FDA’s Regulatory ‘Black Box’
February 19, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Document checking, agreement or contract validation, financial or budget analysis, search for document files concept, businessman manager holding big magnifying glass checking document paper.
Regulatory
It’s Official: FDA Will Now Default to One Clinical Trial for Drug Applications
February 19, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
CDC
NIH’s Jay Bhattacharya Steps In as Acting CDC Chief
February 18, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong