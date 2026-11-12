SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Can we finally get ahead of drug shortages?

November 12, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Christina Smolke, co-founder & CEO at Antheia and Kyle Pudenz, senior vice president and head of data & AI product at Cencora. We explore why drug shortages are getting worse, and how combining predictive supply-chain analytics with agile, distributed manufacturing could finally make essential medicines more resilient and accessible.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Watch on YouTube

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Christina Smolke, co-founder & CEO at Antheia and Kyle Pudenz, senior vice president and head of data & AI product at Cencora. We examine the factors driving the growing threat of drug shortages and explore how predictive supply chain insights, paired with flexible distributed manufacturing, can help strengthen medicine availability and improve patient access.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Christina Smolke, Co-founder & CEO, Antheia

Kyle Pudenz, Senior Vice President, Head of Data & AI Product, Cencora

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts BioSpace Insights Denatured FDA Regulatory United States Healthcare Manufacturing Supply chain Artificial intelligence Drug shortages
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Golden path with golden arrow across dark maze labyrinth - 3D illustration
Rare diseases
PepGen shares almost double as DM1 oligonucleotide achieves ‘best in class’ splicing
November 11, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
businessman watered the plants until they grew into a staircase.
Manufacturing
Capricor ramps up manufacturing spend ahead of FDA decision for DMD therapy
November 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Podcast
Novartis’ Zolgensma woes, BIO’s China plan, GLP-1s’ new safety warning, FDA’s stacked November
November 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
cutting off a row of people into pieces
Layoffs
Coherus cuts 30% of staffers, Gyre makes post-acquisition layoffs
November 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson