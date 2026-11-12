Can we finally get ahead of drug shortages?

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Christina Smolke, co-founder & CEO at Antheia and Kyle Pudenz, senior vice president and head of data & AI product at Cencora. We explore why drug shortages are getting worse, and how combining predictive supply-chain analytics with agile, distributed manufacturing could finally make essential medicines more resilient and accessible.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Christina Smolke, co-founder & CEO at Antheia and Kyle Pudenz, senior vice president and head of data & AI product at Cencora. We examine the factors driving the growing threat of drug shortages and explore how predictive supply chain insights, paired with flexible distributed manufacturing, can help strengthen medicine availability and improve patient access.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Christina Smolke, Co-founder & CEO, Antheia
Kyle Pudenz, Senior Vice President, Head of Data & AI Product, Cencora
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.