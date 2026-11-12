Can we finally get ahead of drug shortages?

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Watch on YouTube

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Christina Smolke, co-founder & CEO at Antheia and Kyle Pudenz, senior vice president and head of data & AI product at Cencora. We examine the factors driving the growing threat of drug shortages and explore how predictive supply chain insights, paired with flexible distributed manufacturing, can help strengthen medicine availability and improve patient access.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Christina Smolke, Co-founder & CEO, Antheia

Kyle Pudenz, Senior Vice President, Head of Data & AI Product, Cencora

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.