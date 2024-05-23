SUBSCRIBE
Supply chain

Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
All doses of Eli Lilly’s type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound are now available, according to an update on Friday to the FDA’s drug shortage database.
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: U.S. and Chinese flags in concrete, broken in the middle
Policy
BIOSECURE Act Gets Update, Gives US Drugmakers Until 2032 to Sever Ties with Chinese Biotechs
An updated draft of the BIOSECURE Act introduced on Friday would give U.S. drug manufacturers additional leeway for existing contracts with certain Chinese “companies of concern” until 2032.
May 13, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Deals
Novo Holdings Buys CDMO Catalent for $16.5B to Boost Semaglutide Supply
The investment arm of the Novo Nordisk Foundation is acquiring contract development and manufacturing organization Catalent to help meet high demand for Ozempic and Wegovy.
February 5, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Samsung Biologics joins the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative as Supplier Partner
August 6, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Alcami unveils new conditions and services at state-of-the-art pharma storage facility in Garner
July 24, 2024
3 min read