Drug shortages

Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
All doses of Eli Lilly’s type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro and weight-loss drug Zepbound are now available, according to an update on Friday to the FDA’s drug shortage database.
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Obesity
FDA Flags Safety Risks of Compounded Versions of Novo’s Semaglutide, Reports Hospitalizations
The regulator on Friday warned healthcare providers and patients about adverse events linked with dosing errors from compounded versions of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss and diabetes drugs.
July 29, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Blue and white pills on a metal conveyer belt
FDA
FDA Needs to Step Up As Use of Third-Party Manufacturers Leads to Rejections
AbbVie and Merck/Daiichi Sankyo were hit this week with Complete Response Letters from the FDA, which rejected their respective drugs due to manufacturing issues.
June 28, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug Development
Most Doses of Lilly’s Zepbound and Mounjaro in Short Supply Through Q2: FDA
Nearly all doses of Eli Lilly’s highly popular weight-loss drug Zepbound and type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro will have limited availability through the second quarter of 2024, according to the regulator.
April 18, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Empty pill packs tossed together in a pile
Drug Development
US Drug Shortages Reach All-Time High Since 2001: Report
The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists has released statistics showing the number of active and ongoing U.S. drug shortages has reached 323, the highest number since it began tracking the data.
April 11, 2024
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Policy
Four Doses of Lilly’s Mounjaro Will Be in Short Supply Through April 2024: FDA
The four highest doses of Eli Lilly’s blockbuster diabetes treatment Mounjaro will be in short supply through the rest of the month due to strong demand, according to the regulator.
April 3, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Ramps Up Manufacturing Inspections in India: Reuters
Amid the dual crises of worsening medicine quality and growing drug shortages, the FDA plans to increase inspections of Indian manufacturing facilities this year, Reuters reported Tuesday.
February 28, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Delivery
Iovance wins with Amtagvi and the ADC train chugs on
This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss the ⁠Accelerated Approval of Amtagvi⁠, the first one-time cell therapy for solid tumors and the first TIL therapy; the ⁠FTC and HHS probe⁠ into generic drug shortages and some recent ADC-focused raises from ⁠ProfoundBio⁠ and ⁠Firefly Bio⁠.
February 20, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Pictured: Flag on Federal Trade Commission buildin
Policy
FTC and HHS Launch Probe of Ongoing Generic Drug Shortages
The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday said they are investigating group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers’ possible involvement.
February 14, 2024
1 min read
Tyler Patchen
Drug Delivery
Eyes on the prize: Novo buys Catalent
This week, Greg, Heather and Tyler discuss reaction to ⁠Novo Nordisk’s purchase of Catalent⁠ and speculate on what that means for existing manufacturing contracts, customers and consequences with ⁠regulators⁠.
February 14, 2024
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Pill Collage/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
Drug Shortages Aren’t Over. And There’s Little Progress Toward Ending Them
With manufacturing issues persisting, last year’s shortages of medicines, including chemotherapies, weight-loss drugs and antibiotics, will continue into 2024.
February 6, 2024
6 min read
Tyler Patchen