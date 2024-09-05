SUBSCRIBE
Drug Development
Future-Proofing: Inclusive and Protective Patient Strategies
In this episode, the third and final conversation of our mini-series on diversity in clinical trials, Lori and guests discuss framing strategies designed to protect DEI initiatives from legal challenges.
August 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Eyes Wide Open: Gaining Patient Trust in the Face of Evolving Women’s Health Policies in State Legislations
Lori and guests address clinical trial design, which if done without careful consideration of the patient population can exclude patients from clinical trials instead of being inclusive.
August 15, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
In this episode, Lori and guests discuss the pursuit of adequate representation and how clinical trials are being shaped by the legal environment they operate within.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Who Is Driving The Bus - Drug Developers & Healthcare Providers or AI?
This is the third episode of Denatured’s discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion. Here, our guests discuss imperatives around access and accountability.
July 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
DEI
Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
July 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
BioSpace at #DIA2024: Workforce Trends, Trial Design, Peter Marks & Recap
BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ bring live updates from ⁠day three of #DIA2024⁠ in San Diego.
June 20, 2024
 · 
1 min read
DEI
Challenging Research Models to Improve Health Equity
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the persisting challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion when designing clinical trials.
June 20, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Policy
BioSpace at #DIA2024: Convergence and Collaboration
BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠ and ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ bring live updates from ⁠the first day of #DIA2024⁠ in San Diego.
June 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
BioSpace x DIA: Robust Integrated Regulatory Strategies
How do we ensure strategic vision and thoughtful implementation when pursuing new opportunities in science and technology? Our guests discuss challenges around reimbursement, intellectual property, change management and the critical nature of early engagement.
June 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
BioSpace x DIA: Advanced Therapy Product Regulatory Confusion
In this second episode of our collaboration with DIA, we discuss the challenging, collaborative process of regulating advanced therapy product development with guests James Wabby, AbbVie and Rob Schulz, Suttons Creek, Inc.
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
