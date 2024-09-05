Denatured
In this episode, the third and final conversation of our mini-series on diversity in clinical trials, Lori and guests discuss framing strategies designed to protect DEI initiatives from legal challenges.
Eyes Wide Open: Gaining Patient Trust in the Face of Evolving Women’s Health Policies in State Legislations
Lori and guests address clinical trial design, which if done without careful consideration of the patient population can exclude patients from clinical trials instead of being inclusive.
In this episode, Lori and guests discuss the pursuit of adequate representation and how clinical trials are being shaped by the legal environment they operate within.
This is the third episode of Denatured’s discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion. Here, our guests discuss imperatives around access and accountability.
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
BioSpace’s Lori Ellis and Chantal Dresner bring live updates from day three of #DIA2024 in San Diego.
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the persisting challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion when designing clinical trials.
BioSpace’s Lori Ellis and Chantal Dresner bring live updates from the first day of #DIA2024 in San Diego.
How do we ensure strategic vision and thoughtful implementation when pursuing new opportunities in science and technology? Our guests discuss challenges around reimbursement, intellectual property, change management and the critical nature of early engagement.
In this second episode of our collaboration with DIA, we discuss the challenging, collaborative process of regulating advanced therapy product development with guests James Wabby, AbbVie and Rob Schulz, Suttons Creek, Inc.