Start with the end in mind.

That is the message CDMOs, service providers and biotechs in the cell and gene therapies (CGT) space shared as the right manufacturing strategy to garner investment.

At Jefferies and Cell and Gene Therapy Live, an ancillary event to London Life Sciences Week, a venture capitalist and companies spoke to BioSpace about how, in the past five years, investors have increasingly focused on the later-stage manufacturing process involved in CGT, rather than the science alone.

The responsibility falls on biotechs to ensure they can detail the how and why of a long-term manufacturing plan.

“As investors deep in the cell and gene ecosystem, manufacturing capability has always been important,” said Sven Kili, partner at Saisei Ventures. “The change is now rather than just asking, ‘Can it be manufactured in Good Manufacturing Practice’, it’s asking, ‘Can it be scaled: how much and how cost effectively?’”

Increased CMC focus

That investors are concentrating on manufacturing capabilities is unsurprising. Manufacturing, Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) and facility inspection deficiencies have become a leading cause of FDA Complete Response Letters (CRLs) for CGT programs.

CRLs are time consuming and expensive to rectify, particularly when a company is gearing up for commercial launch, said Stuart Lowe, head of advanced therapies at technology and product development consultancy TTP. Investors seek to mitigate this risk by insisting on derisked manufacturing strategy before first-in-human studies, he added.

In addition, with any new manufacturing process or equipment they want to see regulatory alignment and comparability data, he said.

Investors want a manufacturing story

The old-school biotech financial playbook of investing in good science alone isn’t as relevant for CGT, said Jason Foster, CEO and executive director at CGT CDMO Oribiotech. Considering how CGTs are inherently complicated due to their manufacturing requirements, investors have now homed in on the cost of goods (COGs) and throughput as CGT advances towards scale-up and market readiness.

Manufacturing scalability is now a key pillar alongside safety and efficacy, Lowe added. Despite billions of dollars invested in the field, only about 50,000 patients worldwide have received commercial CAR-T therapy since the first approval in 2017. The industry has not scaled manufacturing fast enough in the past five years.

Biotechs can’t assume that Big Pharma will take on the manufacturing risks they may have previously, Foster added. The smaller players face pressure to understand associated complexities they may have not had to before.

The onus is on biotechs to describe to investors a detailed manufacturing process and why it has been selected, said Bruce Culleton, CEO of ProKidney, which is developing an autologous cell therapy specifically for people with advanced chronic kidney disease. In addition, in terms of scale-up, the tech transfer process to a CDMO must be well-described, he added.

Kili agreed, adding as early-stage investors, a scale-up process cannot be mandated. But a rational and reasonable path to GMP and scale-up aligned with market assessment is desirable.

Backing management and execution

In terms of investment, Kili noted for company creation, Saisei Ventures ensures the manufacturability and scalability are prioritized with the science. Even for a seed investment, manufacturing consideration is expected. He added the firm also considers whether a company has the staff, in-house or consultants, to effectively manage any CDMO work, from a quality, speed, cost and timeline perspective.

“Just as I would like to see a product manager managing the path from translation to clinical development, the same applies to the CMC journey,” he added.

Lowe agreed, adding a biotech doesn’t need to have a commercial-ready platform at day one. But it needs to demonstrate that the ultimate manufacturing process is derisked to reach the desired scale. This can mean reviewing where investment in automation, process closure, personnel and facility specs is warranted, Lowe added.

COGs projections are hence a key metric for investors, Lowe said. But COGs can be influenced by manufacturing strategy decisions taken at the preclinical stage.

Without careful thought around how much to invest and where to invest in automation, companies may bake in a labor and facility intensive process that won’t be commercially viable, he added. Or they may overinvest in automation far beyond what the indication needs, meaning investment will take too long to pay back.