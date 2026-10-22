Why investors are taking another look at kidney disease

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Bruce Culleton, CEO at ProKidney and Demetri Maxim, CEO at Nephrogen. We explore why kidney disease has historically been a difficult target for cell and gene therapies, and how advances in delivery, therapeutic modalities and evolving regulatory frameworks are shaping the path to commercially viable treatments.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Bruce Culleton, CEO, ProKidney

Demetri Maxim, CEO, Nephrogen

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.