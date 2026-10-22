Why investors are taking another look at kidney disease

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Bruce Culleton, CEO at ProKidney and Demetri Maxim, CEO at Nephrogen. We discuss why kidney disease has long been a hard target for cell and gene therapies, and what new delivery strategies, therapeutic approaches and regulatory clarity mean for commercially viable products.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Bruce Culleton, CEO at ProKidney and Demetri Maxim, CEO at Nephrogen. We explore why kidney disease has historically been a difficult target for cell and gene therapies, and how advances in delivery, therapeutic modalities and evolving regulatory frameworks are shaping the path to commercially viable treatments.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Bruce Culleton, CEO, ProKidney
Demetri Maxim, CEO, Nephrogen
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.