Revolution Medicines has further entrenched Rasonque as the new standard in pancreatic cancer, with early-stage data that exceeded analyst expectations, showing improved response rates and survival in patients with first-line disease.

Rasonque, approved in August for second-line or later treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma, led to a 60.7% objective response rate (ORR), with complete responses in 8.2% of patients in the first-line setting in combination with two types of chemotherapy. With a median follow-up of 18.3 months, duration response was 11.1 months and progression free survival (PFS) was 12.8 months—exceeding Truist Securities’ expectation of around 10 months. On overall survival, 76.6% of patients reached the 12-month mark; Truist noted that chemotherapy has historically achieved between 8.5 and 11 months.

Tolerability “continues to look manageable,” Leerink Partners wrote on Friday morning. Common adverse events were diarrhea, fatigue and cytopenias.

The results come from 61 patients in the ongoing Phase 1/2 RMC-GI-102 open-label trial and were presented Thursday at the EORTC-NCI-AACR, or triple meeting, in Spain.

“We believe the data further strengthen RVMD’s competitive moat ahead of the ERAS-0015 update and potential competitive readthrough,” Truist Securities wrote on Thursday evening, pointing to a readout from the Phase 1 AURORAS-1 trial expected from rival Erasca on Friday.

The results could boost future sales for Rasonque, which Truist currently has at $14.5 billion at peak. An approval for this first-line indication could come in 2028, according to Truist.

At the American Association for Cancer Research meeting earlier this year, RevMed revealed initial data from this study in just 40 patients. At that time, confirmed ORR was 58%, with 2.5% of patients achieving complete responses. Now, ORR ticked up, complete responses more than tripled and PFS has roughly doubled. This week’s update “builds meaningfully” on that previous result, Truist said.

“We believe this profile sets a high efficacy bar for 1L PDAC and positions Rasonque + GnP [chemotherapy] to potentially become the first approved RASi combination in this setting through RASolute 303, which we currently expect to read out around 2028,” the analyst wrote.

RASolute 303 is a Phase 3 trial of Rasonque alone and in combination with chemo in patients with first line, previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

In the meantime, investors will turn their attention to Erasca, a company that RevMed has filed patent litigation against over that company’s pan-RAS molecular glue ERAS-0015. Investors will be looking for clarity on the depth of response in patients with KRAS G12D pancreatic cancer in particular. The trial more broadly features patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors.

Truist expects an ORR of about 40-50% from Erasca’s medicine, with rates as high as 50% or more for the G12D pancreatic cancer population. In these patients, Rasonque alone has achieved a 24% ORR —less than the 33% ORR the drug achieved across all KRAS mutations in the Phase 3 RASolute 302 trial that supported the approval.

Still, Truist wants more data. “We believe ORR alone is unlikely to resolve the competitive debate. Rasonque has already demonstrated statistically significant OS benefit across RAS subtypes in a randomized Phase 3 study,” the analysts wrote. The therapy is also becoming standard in second line PDAC. “In our view, ERAS-0015 and other competitors would ultimately need durable survival data and likely a head-to-head study against Rasonque to fully establish clinically meaningful superiority.”