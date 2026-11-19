Actinogen Medical’s experimental oral therapy failed to slow decline for patients with Alzheimer’s disease in a pivotal study, though the biotech is touting findings from a subgroup as a potential path ahead.

The Australian biotech’s stock crashed more than 80% on the news and is currently worth less than 1¢ in USD.

Actinogen evaluated Xanamem, also known as emestedastat, in 247 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD) who also had elevated levels of the pTau181 blood biomarker. The once-daily pill is designed to selectively control cortisol levels in the brain, liver and fat by blocking the enzyme 11β-HSD1.

In the Phase 2b/3 trial, Xanamem failed to delay disease progression compared to placebo, according to a Thursday release. The drug was tied to a mean benefit of 0.10 points as measured by a clinical dementia scale at week 36, a measure that wasn’t statistically significant.

The biotech also said that “small and non-significant trends favoring Xanamem” were observed on secondary endpoints assessing cognition and daily life activities.

Actinogen instead trumpeted results from a subpopulation of patients older than 75 years, in which disease was slowed by 0.39 points, or 30%, at week 36, as measured by the clinical dementia scale. The biotech compared this rate to currently approved drugs, with Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi and Eli Lilly’s Kisunla achieving a 27% and 29% slowing of decline in late-stage trials at 18 months and 17.4 months, respectively.

No serious adverse events were tied to Xanamem over 36 weeks, replicating the drug’s previously established safety profile, according to Actinogen.

The biotech is still confident in Xanamem’s risk-benefit profile, particularly for older participants, CEO Steven Gourlay said in the Thursday release.

“After further analysis we plan to explore the trial data with potential partners and the US FDA over the coming months to determine the optimal development path for Xanamem in an older patient population,” Gourlay continued.

The biotech is currently running an open-label extension phase of the trial, with further analyses to be shared at an unnamed upcoming scientific meeting.

Xanamem is Actinogen’s only publicly disclosed pipeline asset. The biotech is also studying the candidate in major depressive disorder and has said the drug holds potential in several other conditions.