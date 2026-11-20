The FDA will miss its expected Nov. 22 decision date for Savara’s rare lung disease candidate, with the agency failing to give the biotech a new review deadline.

Savara said on Friday that the FDA had communicated it would not meet its already-delayed PDUFA date. In April, the agency extended the biologics license application review by three months, deeming Savara’s responses to agency information requests as a major amendment to the application.

The now twice-delayed decision centers on Savara’s lead program, called molgramostim or potentially Molbreevi, in autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung condition that can lead to serious complications such as lung fibrosis. If given the greenlight, the inhaled therapeutic would become the first FDA-approved treatment for the condition.

Savara’s stock slid 18% at market open on Friday, dropping to $4.26 per share.

“We expect some stock volatility, as the agency has not assigned a revised PDUFA, nor do we have color as to why the FDA needs additional time to review,” Jefferies analysts wrote Friday.

However, because the FDA postponed its decision rather than delivering a complete response letter, the move may speak to “potential FDA bandwidth issues” and could bridge the gap to the U.S. launch in early 2027, according to the analysts, who noted that missed PDUFAs are rare and that the agency has had 11 months to review Savara’s data package.

The analysts also weighed the potential of manufacturing issues, as the FDA had previously refused to review a 2025 Molbreevi application due to chemistry, manufacturing and controls concerns. But Savara resolved those deficiencies and said in April that the three-month review delay wasn’t related to safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues.

Jefferies still holds “high confidence” in an approval for Savara’s asset, citing “compelling” Phase 3 data and long-term durability in an open-label extension. In the 48-week IMPALA-2 trial, Molbreevi significantly improved a measure of pulmonary function at 24 weeks compared to placebo, hitting the trial’s main endpoint. The drug candidate touts FDA fast track, breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designations.

Analysts with Guggenheim also expressed confidence in Molbreevi’s prospects in a Friday note.

“We have consistently believed that the Molbreevi clinical data is sufficient for FDA approval, and we believe the company has taken the proper steps to address any remaining questions on the manufacturing side,” Guggenheim wrote.

If approved, Jefferies believes Molbreevi is well-positioned to become the condition’s standard of care treatment, estimating a conservative peak sales of $500 million-plus.