Merck’s TROP2 antibody drug conjugate sac-TMT improved overall survival in a late-stage gastroesophageal cancer trial—the second Phase 3 success in its global program of 18 late-stage studies.

The study did miss on two secondary endpoints, however: progression free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR), according to a Friday press release.

Neither Merck nor Kelun-Biotech, the China startup that discovered sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), shared data behind the win.

The topline readout comes from TroFuse-015, which recruited 473 patients with advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma who have received two or more previous lines of systemic therapy. The study met its main goal of significantly improving overall survival (OS) when compared to treatment of a physician’s choice (TPC).

The results were generally consistent across subgroups regardless of TROP2 expression status, according to Merck. The Kelun-shared antibody drug conjugate (ADC) is designed to target TROP2, a cell-surface protein overexpressed in several cancers.

Sac-TMT failed to significantly improve PFS and ORR, though the latter wasn’t formally tested under the prespecified analysis plan, according to Merck.

“While TroFuse-015 did not meet the secondary endpoint of PFS, and the nominal benefit in ORR was not formally tested, it’s not unheard of in oncology trials to see this dynamic (typically with immunotherapies) and OS remains the gold standard in these settings,” RBC Capital Markets wrote in a Friday morning note to investors.

Safety findings were consistent with previous studies, with no new safety signals observed.

The Big Pharma plans on sharing the data with regulatory authorities and at an upcoming medical conference, according to Merck’s announcement.

Sac-TMT is currently approved in four indications in China and is under FDA priority review for previously treated endometrial cancer, with a decision expected by June 2027. In the U.S., the asset secured a Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher—an FDA pilot program designed to speed up reviews for products that aligned with certain national priorities. However, the program, which was launched under former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, is now reportedly defunct.

“Sac-TMT is the first TROP2 ADC to improve OS in a global Phase 3 study in advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma compared to TPC, demonstrating its potential in a particularly challenging disease setting,” Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of oncology, global clinical development at Merck Research Laboratories, said in the release.

“There is a tremendous unmet need for therapies that can improve survival for these patients.”

Friday’s results follow the positive October readout for TroFuse-005, which found that sac-TMT slashed the risk of death by 32% in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer compared to chemotherapy.

The TroFuse program consists of 18 ongoing Phase 3 studies across numerous tumor types, including endometrial, bladder, breast, cervical, gastric and ovarian cancers. Fourteen of those trials are pursuing first-in-class opportunities, including TroFuse-015.

Beyond the global TroFuse program, sac-TMT is also being tested in lung cancer, succeeding this summer in a late-stage study for first-line PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

The ADC is situated to serve as a “meaningful part of the Keytruda solution,” BMO analysts wrote in a September report, referring to Merck’s PD-1 blockbuster that faces exclusivity losses at the end of 2028, putting $33 billion in revenue at risk.

BMO analysts have been bullish on Merck’s revenue-replacement plan and have projected peak sales of $4.3 billion for sac-TMT.

Merck joined in on development of the asset in May 2022, offering Kelun-Biotech up to $1.36 billion in biobucks to secure certain rights, according to a release translated from Chinese. Later that year, the pharma came back for more from Kelun-Biotech, offering up to $9.3 billion for seven investigational ADCs.

Correction (Nov. 20): This story was updated to state that this study looked at multiple types of gastroesophageal cancer, not just stomach cancer. BioSpace regrets the error.