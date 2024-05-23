SUBSCRIBE
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
Longeveron and Lexeo Therapeutics are working on CGT therapies to treat Alzheimer’s disease, but it’s not clear whether they have a better chance of success than traditional approaches.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
Approved under the regulator’s accelerated pathway, Tecelra is also the first new synovial sarcoma therapy in more than a decade, according to Adaptimmune Therapeutics.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
illustration of a circular RNA molecule and IV bags
Opinion
Circular RNA Will Soon Replace mRNA in Biopharma
The advantages of using circular RNAs—including increased durability, enhanced protein expression and substantially lower manufacturing costs compared to linear mRNAs—have driven a spate of investment in this technology.
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Erik Digman Wiklund
Adaptimmune sign on a building
Regulatory
Adaptimmune Gears Up for Potential Approval of First-in-Class Engineered T Cell Therapy
After more than a decade devoid of therapeutic advancements, a first-in-class T cell receptor therapy could be on the immediate horizon for synovial sarcoma patients.
July 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
A BrainStorm scientist sits at a computer.
ALS
BrainStorm Gears Up for Phase IIIb NurOwn Trial Amidst ALS Malaise
After a long and challenging journey for its stem cell therapy NurOwn, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has aligned with the FDA on the parameters of a Phase IIIb ALS trial that is expected to begin by the end of 2024.
July 22, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
Business
Updated: Artiva’s IPO Jumps to $167M
Cell therapy biotech Artiva Biotherapeutics plans to use the funds raised to support the development of its AlloNK therapy for systemic lupus erythematosus.
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Cell therapy
FDA Eyes Site Tours of Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturers
To improve its reviewers’ understanding of cell and gene therapy manufacturing, the agency has launched a program that will involve a tour of manufacturing facilities and daily workshops for its staffers.
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
CAR-T
Interius Gets Go-Ahead for Phase I Trial of In Vivo CAR-T Therapy in Australia
Interius BioTherapeutics has received approval from Australia’s Human Research Ethics Committee to begin the first-in-human trial of an investigational in vivo CAR-T therapy designed to treat B-cell malignancies.
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Drug Development
J&J, Legend’s Phase III Win Cements Carvykti as Earlier-Line Multiple Myeloma Treatment
Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech’s Carvykti cell therapy significantly improved survival in patients with multiple myeloma when used in the second-line setting, the companies announced on Tuesday.
July 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration showing T-cells attacing a cancer cell
Drug Development
Lyell Reports Patient Death in Early-Stage CAR T Trial, Shows Otherwise Strong Response Rate
One patient died of respiratory failure in a Phase I study of Lyell Immunopharma’s investigational CAR-T therapy. The company on Wednesday said it has not definitively linked the fatality to the treatment.
June 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA headquarters with money and pill bottles
Policy
5 FDA Decisions to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
The next six months for the FDA are primed to be as groundbreaking as the first six, with Eli Lilly’s donanemab and Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy on the docket, among others.
June 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
3d render of an immune system T cell killing a cancer cell
Drug Development
Secondary Cancer Risk Is Low After CAR T Cell Treatment: Stanford Study
Results of a large Stanford Medicine study, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, finds CAR-T therapies carry a low risk of secondary malignancies not related to the T cells.
June 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
ASCO24 Preview: A Look at Some of the Cancer Meeting’s Hottest Abstracts
The American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting kicks off today in Chicago, with highly anticipated presentations that include reports on a bispecific antibody, an ADC and a BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy.
May 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Announces Latest Clinical Advances in Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Therapy Breakthrough for Solid Tumors
August 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Medigene and WuXi Biologics Enter into a Research Collaboration for Off-the-Shelf TCR-Guided T Cell Engagers
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
WestGene to Advance Clinical Trials Following Dual IND Approvals for World’s First EB Virus-Related mRNA Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
PeproMene Bio announced study demonstrating strong polyfunctionality of novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Cellectis Appoints Dr. Adrian Kilcoyne as Chief Medical Officer
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Release Therapeutics Secures CHF 3.3 Million in Seed Funding
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Applauds FDA Approval of TECELRA(R) for Synovial Sarcoma Treatment
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $35 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Allogene Therapeutics Activates Three Community Cancer Centers as First Sites for the Pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 Trial Evaluating Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (cema-cel) as First Line (1L) Consolidation Treatment for Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL)
August 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Outpace Bio Announces $144M Oversubscribed Series B Financing to Advance AI-powered Cell Therapies into Clinical Development
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Instil Bio and ImmuneOnco Announce License and Collaboration Agreement for Development of IMM2510, a Potentially Best-in-Class PD-L1xVEGF Bispecific Antibody, and IMM27M, a Novel Next-Generation Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Novel Non-Covalent Hits Against GPX4 Identified Using the RiDYMO® Reinforced Dynamics Platform of DP Technology
August 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Pricing of $35 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)-based quadruplet regimen approved in the U.S. for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are transplant-eligible
July 31, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
MacroGenics Announces Achievement of $100 Million in Milestones Related to Retifanlimab Collaboration with Incyte
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
BioCardia Submits for FDA Approval of Morph® DNA™ Steerable Introducer Product Family
July 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Ocugen to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 8 at 8:30 A.M. ET to Discuss Business Updates and Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Macrophage-Directed Therapies Summit Presentation
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Regeneration Biomedical to Present Data on First Two Subjects in a Phase I Clinical Trial of Stem Cell Therapy delivered directly into the brains of Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease
July 29, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
California Institute for Regenerative Medicine Awards Funding for CAR-T NXC-201 U.S. AL Amyloidosis Clinical Trial (NEXICART-2)
July 26, 2024
 · 
8 min read
