Tariff uncertainties, FDA drama and other government actions in the U.S. are deterring investors from backing early-stage biotechs and adding to existing funding challenges, according to investment bank Cassel Salpeter.

The argument that the U.S. government may be hurting the industry centers on the Trump administration’s approach to the FDA, research funding, onshoring and tariffs, according to the firm’s new third-quarter healthcare investment report.

“The ongoing uncertainty of the impact of tariffs is keeping investors on the sidelines when it comes to early-stage companies,” the Cassel Salpeter report read. “Combined with the slowdown of federal grants and an increase in operating costs, the current environment makes the fundraising task extremely difficult.”

Some of the actions have hurt small biotechs more than large drugmakers, Cassel Salpeter added. Smaller companies may lack the resources to onshore manufacturing, exposing them to tariffs that larger drugmakers have avoided by committing to U.S. investments and striking deals with the government. Larger companies may also be better positioned to absorb the cost of any tariffs they do need to pay.

Cassel Salpeter identified other ways in which tariffs disproportionately affect small- to mid-sized biotech companies, noting that the levies increase the cost of imported materials needed for the lab work that is central to research-stage startups.

When manufacturing is reshored, Cassel Salpeter considers the investments in domestic production capacity “wasteful.” The firm asked, “Why spend money to build redundant facilities in the U.S. when that money can be used for research or possibly lowering the prices of new drugs?”

Cassel Salpeter also highlighted the Trump administration’s attempts to cut research spending. While Congress has pushed back against the funding cuts, the investment bank noted “major disruptions” in the funding of new applications and renewals of existing grants and contracts. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law this summer, cuts National Institutes of Health funding by $18 billion, bringing the agency’s budget down to $27.5 billion in 2026.

The Trump administration has also taken actions that have affected drug developers of all sizes, Cassel Salpeter noted. The report outlines the layoffs, delays and upheavals that shook the FDA after Trump began his second term in January 2025.

The investment bank shared its analysis of the government’s impact on biotech alongside data on M&A and private placements. Cassel Salpeter tracked 41 biotech and pharma takeovers in the third quarter. While the figure is up slightly from the 40 deals reported in the third quarter of 2025, Q3 M&A activity is down compared to the three prior quarters.

The firm’s report follows on the heels of a proposal from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) for how the U.S. government can better support the biotech industry—especially as China’s dominance rises. BIO’s plan calls for the Trump administration to establish a new White House Office of Biotechnology, among several other initiatives meant to boost the American biotech ecosystem and accelerate medical breakthroughs.