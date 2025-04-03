SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Tariffs

Government
Trump Tariffs Miss Pharma For Now, But Uncertainties Loom
Pharma’s reprieve from Donald Trump’s tariffs is expected to be temporary, with Leerink analysts anticipating possible sector-specific duties “in the next month or so.”
April 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial top down view of a large container cargo ship in motion over open ocean with copy space
Government
Drugmakers Ask Trump for Staggered Tariffs as ‘Liberation Day’ Arrives
Trump has repeatedly called April 2 “Liberation Day,” alluding to a more sweeping and aggressive set of tariffs. Leerink Partners analysts said that the risks from Trump’s tariffs on the biopharma industry are “underappreciated.”
April 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Interest rate and tax concept. A percentage symbol and arrow symbol on wooden cube. Interest rates continue to increase, return on stocks and mutual. funds, finance, growth, increase, profit. FED.
Government
Tariffs Would Impede Access to Affordable Drugs, Industry Warns
Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on the EU would increase manufacturing costs for pharma companies and would stall medical innovation, according to the results of a recent survey by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.
March 26, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Trump’s Pharma Tariffs, Monarez for CDC, Novo’s New Obesity Play, More
President Donald Trump continues to warn of tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry; Susan Monarez replaces Dave Weldon as CDC director nominee; Novo Nordisk joins the triple-G race; Alnylam wins approval for Amvuttra in ATTR-CM; and Cassava Sciences ends development of simufilam in Alzheimer’s.
March 26, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sale discounts and promotions. Loans and mortgages. Cashback shopping bonus. Rising borrowing payments
Policy
Trump Doubles Down on Pharma Tariff Threats
President Donald Trump’s tariffs on pharmaceuticals “to come at some point,” per CNBC, as companies promise to build infrastructure in the U.S.
March 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Background of scattered on a plain blue background of many tablets in the form of a silhouette of the continents of the world 3d illustration
Manufacturing
J&J Joins Pharma Peers With $55B US Manufacturing Boost Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
Johnson & Johnson follows Eli Lilly in spending billions on U.S. manufacturing after President Donald Trump threatened major tariffs on pharmaceutical products. Pfizer has also promised a similar commitment.
March 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Editorial
FDA Weathers Bait-and-Switch Storm as Staff and Sites Come and Go
Marty Makary, likely FDA commissioner under President Trump, appeared before Congress this week as the agency he’s set to lead continues to be rocked by sweeping changes and about-faces.
March 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Podcasts
Tariff Threat Continues, More Meetings Cancelled, AbbVie Makes Obesity Play, More
Pfizer reacts to Donald Trump’s tariff threats on big pharma, another regulatory meeting is canceled under RFK Jr., AbbVie and Eli Lilly strike mid-sized deals in obesity and molecular glues, priority review vouchers set to take a hit and immuno-oncology matures.
March 5, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Signage at Pfizer's world headquarters in New York City
Manufacturing
Pfizer Prepared to Reshore Manufacturing if Trump Makes Good on Tariff Threats
Last week, Eli Lilly also responded to the President’s tariff warnings by investing $27 billion to construct four manufacturing facilities across the U.S. in five years.
March 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Manufacturing
Lilly Puts $27B Into U.S. Manufacturing Bump Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
The move comes after President Donald Trump warned Big Pharma leaders that he would impose tariffs on them if they refuse to reshore their manufacturing operations.
February 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Load More