Without US action on China’s innovation blitz, biotech leaders see a Rust Belt future

Strand Therapeutics CEO Jake Becraft grew up in the Rust Belt. He knows what the end of a massive industry can look like. Now, he’s watching Chinese biotechs threaten to overtake America’s homegrown life sciences industry.

“If you come down the Illinois River, you can see the beach littered with the skeletons of a once producing nation that now no longer produces almost anything in our critical supply chain outside of defense products,” Becraft said during a BioSpace webinar last month. Living in Boston, he already sees the parallels to his Midwest home.

“The saddest thing in the world would be for Kendall Square to look like where I grew up, just a bunch of empty warehouses littered,” Becraft said. “But to be honest, a lot of that lab space is empty right now.”

While lab oversupply is part of the equation in Boston, Becraft said the impact of declining investment in U.S. biotech will only grow more apparent.

U.S. biotechs are experiencing a one-two punch. China’s industry is rising, churning out investigational therapeutics that can rival or even best some of the innovation happening stateside. Big Pharma is flocking to the country to sign lucrative licensing deals . At the same time, companies are facing a devastating era of policy unpredictability, with both China and the U.S. recently proposing new restrictions on American investments in Chinese biotechs and the ownership of some intellectual property .

“That lack of predictability just really makes it hard to run a business. It actually makes it hard to run a chicken stand, let alone a biotech company,” Patrowski Lawson, founder of the consulting firm KPM Group and the American Biotech Innovation Alliance (ABIA), said on the webinar.

Lila Hope, a partner at Sidley who negotiates strategic transactions in the life sciences sector, added that these already complex deals have become more fraught as new policies are thrown around.

“This isn’t a bill of sale or something that we do today and it takes effect tomorrow and then we’re good,” Hope explained. “This is drug development. This has a long-term implication in terms of co-development, data sharing, long-term investment.”

She continued, “Out of all of this, the difficult part is we don’t know what restriction or what prohibition is going to pop up on Capitol Hill.” Even rumors of potential policies have been dogging deal negotiators like Hope.

In fact, European pharmas have been so bold as to use their position as a less complex policy environment to win multi-bid processes with Chinese pharmas, Hope said. “The negotiation power of the European pharmas and Japanese pharmas are just going to increase by comparison to the U.S. companies.”

And should China succeed in its latest five-year plan to produce more of the world’s medicines, Americans could be subject to the whim of an adversarial nation that has been deemed a threat, Becraft stressed. “The idea that the American patient would need to basically ask China’s permission for any critical medicine is completely a non-starter from a national security perspective and sovereign independence.”

The U.S. has a long way to go to shift the trajectories in its favor, the panelists agreed. Lawson was blunt: “A lot of this environment is somewhat pessimistic right now because China is kicking us in the teeth. I want to be optimistic here. And think that the way forward is for us is to get our shit together.”

Spinning the flywheel

Leaders like Lawson and Jeremy Levin, co-founder and executive chair of Ovid Therapeutics, have been calling for a formalized plan to advance and protect the U.S. biotech industry. On Tuesday, BIO introduced one, with a recommendation to create a White House Office of Biotechnology, streamline clinical trials and bolster manufacturing.

The effort to grow U.S. biotech must extend beyond the industry, Levin argued. He has gone out beyond Kendall Square to talk to everyday Americans about the biotech industry to plead the case that we must support our homegrown talent and technology.

“There is a fundamental gap in the understanding of the American populace as to what we do and why people should trust us,” Levin said on the webinar. “If we don’t deal with it, we will continue to get legislation that will be harmful to us.”

None of the panelists were supportive of an outright ban on Chinese innovation.

“The best products are the best product, and that’s geographic agnostic,” Hope said. If a Big Pharma finds an asset in China, they are still bringing some piece of its value back to the U.S. and delivering the medicine to American patients.

Instead of a ban, the biotech leaders offered changes that could be made at the FDA to ease clinical trial starts—one of seven main items on BIO’s plan and the focus of recent agency initiatives—and put the agency back on track to focus on regulatory matters.

Becraft, who testified before Congress on the issue of China earlier this year, also urged that the U.S. do more to encourage clinical trial participation. He said that just 8% of the American population is ever asked to participate in a trial. Meanwhile, Australia is running four times the clinical trials that the U.S. does with one-tenth of the population.

“My fundamental belief is that the early stage is such a critical point for innovation because it spins the flywheel,” Becraft said. Conducting this research at home in the U.S. lowers the cost of capital and provides an early entry for investors. “It opens up the capital pools that can back early-stage innovation when it’s $5 million to an answer, not $50 million to an answer.”

To help, Becraft suggested: “We actually just need the FDA to do a little bit less” and be more like Australia.

Levin agreed, explaining that, after spending plenty of time Down Under, he has seen the “extraordinary clinical trial capability” there, where hospitals have Phase 1 research embedded at their core and patients readily offered investigational options.

Both Levin and Becraft suggested that academic centers and hospitals need to get out of the way too, with institutional review boards causing unnecessary delays to test new drugs in patients.

“Frankly, what the administration could do now is crack down on that immediately,” Levin said.

Through it all, the FDA needs to maintain its true regulatory strength, the panelists agreed. Both Becraft and Levin were encouraged by the approach the latest leadership is taking after a year of tumult, but there is still a lot of work to be done to restore the agency’s regulatory power.

“If we don’t do that, no matter what we say, no matter what we do, innovation will not stop. It will simply migrate. It will go to China. Capital will follow it. Large companies will follow it,” Levin said. “And we’ll have that river with all these wrecked cars and wrecked factories on the side. And one day we’ll turn around and say, you know what? Boston was really amazing.”