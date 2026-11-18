Pfizer is officially entering in vivo CAR T with China’s RNA-focused biotech Starna Therapeutics in a deal that could reach $2.6 billion.

The new partners will work together to develop three CAR Ts for automimmune disease that are currently preclinical. Pfizer has offered $330 million upfront plus up to $2.3 billion in milestones as well as royalties.

While Pfizer has previously examined ex vivo CAR T in oncology, this deal marks the first time the Big Pharma has worked on in vivo CAR T, a spokesperson confirmed to BioSpace Wednesday morning. The deal will bolster Pfizer’s immunology and inflammation (I&I) pipeline.

“B-cell depletion therapies have been an area of interest for Pfizer, and we are particularly excited to research and advance therapies designed to generate CAR-T cells inside the body,” the spokesperson said.

Pfizer has also secured the rights to use Starna’s in vivo CAR T technology for I&I and oncology indications, according to the spokesperson. A separate research collaboration could also yield future compounds, although details were not disclosed.

Starna is developing RNA medicines delivered via a targeted lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform. Pfizer, meanwhile, has significant scientific expertise in RNA delivery, the spokesperson added.

“Combined with Starna’s programs and technology, those capabilities give us a powerful way to pursue this next-generation approach in cell therapy,” they said.

China has been a frequent source of deals for Pfizer. The New York pharma inked a massive 10-asset deal with Innovent in May that could ultimately pay out $10.5 billion.

The company is also working with Sciwind Biosciences to market an obesity treatment in the country. That deal was signed in February , with Pfizer paying $495 million upfront.

At the same time, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has expressed concern about the rise of China and the need for Big Pharmas like his to find ways to cut costs with AI to match the nation’s prowess at accelerating drug development.